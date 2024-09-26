Anderson Cooper, ‘ABC World News Tonight’ Top News & Documentary Emmy Awards

“ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” and CNN’s “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” were among the big winners on the first night of the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which took place on Wednesday at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The first of two nights was dedicated to news categories; winners in the documentary categories will be announced on Thursday evening.

CNN’s Nada Bashir won the award for Outstanding Emerging Journalist, while Univision’s Pedro Ulteras won the award for Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media.

Coverage of the war in the Middle East won in a number of categories, including Outstanding Breaking News Coverage (CNN’s “Israel-Hamas War”); and Outstanding Continuing News Coverage Short Form and Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form (Clarissa Ward and Anderson Cooper’s coverage of the conflict, respectively).

The Barbara Walters tribute on ABC’s “2020,” “Our Barbara,” won the award for Outstanding Recorded News Special.

CNN led all outlets with 11 wins, while ABC won five. “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” and “Trafficked With Marianna van Zeller” led individual shows with five wins each.

As previously announced, Jane Pauley won the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her more than five decades in broadcast journalism. She is also the winner of four Daytime Emmys, five News & Documentary Emmys, a Sports Emmy, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, the Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Achievement and the Gracie Allen Award from the Foundation of American Women in Radio and Television.

The News & Documentary Emmys honor television achievements from the 2023 calendar, chosen from more than 2,200 submissions by a judging body of more than 980 people who work in the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

The complete list of winners is below.

Winners of the 45th News & Documentary Emmy Awards — News Categories

Outstanding Live News Program: “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” (ABC)

Outstanding Recorded News Program: “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” (CNN)

Outstanding Emerging Journalist: Nada Bashir (CNN)

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage: “Israel-Hamas War” (CNN)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form: “Clarissa Ward Covers the Israel-Hamas War” (CNN)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form: “Terror in Israel / The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” and “Anderson Cooper 360” (CNN)

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form: “South Sudan: Isolated by Water and War” (ABC World News)

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form: “It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde” (ABC 2020)

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form: “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive” (Aj+ Reports)

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form: “Inside Wagner: The Rise of Russia’s Notorious Mercenaries” (VICE Special Report)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form: “Poisoned Water” (Scripps News)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form: “Going Home: The War in Sudan” (Anderson Cooper, CNN)

Outstanding Live News Special: “A CNN Town Hall: Toxic Train Disaster, Ohio Residents Speak Out” (CNN)

Outstanding Recorded News Special: “Our Barbara” (ABC 2020)

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: “Guns: Three American Stories” (Meet the Press Reports)

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion: (TIE) “The Night Doctrine” (ProPublica, the New Yorker) and “Meet the World’s Most Honorable Bank Robbers (New York Times Opinion)

Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form: “Israeli Leader Speaks Out / ABC News Live (ABC)

Outstanding Live Interview—Long Form: Christiane Amapour Interviews Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian” (CNN)

Outstanding Edited Interview: “The Hostage Story” (60 Minutes, CBS)

Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage: “Cyber Pirates: Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage: “The Shark Fin Hunters” (Fault Lines)

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage: “IMPACT x Nightline” (Hulu)

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage: “Rap Trap: Hip Hop on Trial” (Hulu)

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage: “Black Market Babies: Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage: “Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK” (Hulu)

Outstanding News Program in Spanish: “Noticiero Univision” (Univision)

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media: Pedro Ulteras (Univision)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish: “Huracan Otis – Furia Repentina (Telemundo)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish: “Las Armas de Ovidio” (N+ Focus)

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish: “Los buscadores de migrantes perdidos en el desierto de Sonora (BBCMundo)

Outstanding Writing: News: “The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” (Anderson Cooper, CNN)

Outstanding Research: News: “Adrift: An AP Investigation” (The Associated Press)

Outstanding Direction: News: “Black in Vegas” / A Soul of a Nation Presentation (ABC)

Outstanding Video Journalism: “Terrorist Oil” (NatGeo)

Outstanding Editing: News: “Ghost Guns” (NatGeo)

Outstanding Graphic Design: News: “The Night Doctrine” (ProPublica, The New Yorker)

Outstanding Music Composition: News: “The Night Doctrine” (ProPublica, The New Yorker)

Outstanding Sound: News: “The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” / “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” (CNN)

Outstanding Lighting Direction: News: “MDMA” (NatGeo)

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design: News: “The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” (CNN)

Technical Excellence: News: “FloodFX-Florida Storms (Idalia) / Tracking Idalia” (The Weather Channel)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: News: “60 Minutes: It’s Time for…” (CBS)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News: December Tornado Outbreak (WDSU)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report: “Disabled & Denied” (WFFF)

International News: “Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War” (Channel 4 News)

International Current Affairs: “The Last Hospital: 30 Days in Myanmar” (Sky News)



