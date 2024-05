The Daily Beast

Having spent the past few weeks reading out favorable op-eds from his favorite Fox News legal experts, a glum Donald Trump emerged from the courthouse on Wednesday morning and seemed to come to terms that a conviction is likely in his hush-money trial.The former president went so far in setting the expectations that the jury would convict him of falsifying business records that he exclaimed: “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges!”After the prosecution wrapped up its case on Tuesday night b