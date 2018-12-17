Anderson .Paak's 7-Year-Old Son Is the Star of Vertical Video for Kendrick Lamar Collab "Tints"

Anderson .Paak's Kendrick Lamar collab, which recently got the Saturday Night Live treatment, now has a new vertical video. And instead of going the traditional route, .Paak has enlisted his seven-year-old son Soul to handle the camera work.

Fittingly, the video opens with a simple warning. "This video may cause motion sickness, as it was filmed by a seven-year-old," the message kindly informs us. Catch the new "Tints" video, directed by Michael Watson II and Israel Ramos, up top. Below, revisit the Colin Tilley-directed original version. And before you even ask, no, Kendrick Lamar is not working on a new album right now.

Oxnard, the album that "Tints" calls home, was preceded by the release of the Grammy-nominated "Bubblin." The track is up for Best Rap Performance alongside cuts from Cardi B, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock, and Travis Scott. In his Genius commentary on the track's origin, .Paak said he was first moved by the beat.

"I got a pack from Jahlil Beats," he said back in May. "He sent me, like, 3,000 beats one day. I was always a big fan of him, but this particular pack was beats that he did with another talented producer named AntMan Wonder. So it was like 50 beats that they did where he was taking AntMan's arrangements and putting drums to them and stuff. I didn't know that at the time; I was just like, 'These are all amazing.'" The one that ended up becoming "Bubblin," he said, stuck out immediately thanks to its car chase-esque energy.

Next up, .Paak takes "Bubblin," "Tints," and much more on the road for the Andy's Beach Club Tour. San Francisco has first show privileges, with .Paak set to hit the Masonic Feb. 11.

