Anderson .Paak Brings Out Dr. Dre and Sheila E. for ‘Still D.R.E.’ and ‘California Love’ at FireAid Concert

Green Day and Alanis Morissette set the tone at the FireAid benefit with songs of hope and resilience. Then came Anderson .Paak, who turned the stage at the Kia Forum into a California celebration, bringing out legendary musician Sheila E. and Dr. Dre to chip in on both his songs and a few of Dre’s.

Billie Joe Armstrong was on hand to introduce .Paak, an Oxnard native, who kicked up the energy to full gear during his four-song set. Sheila E., a Prince collaborator and the anointed Queen of Percussion, appeared to bolster renditions of “Put Me Thru” and “Come Down,” with Paak starting out behind the kit and moving to the front of the stage.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came one of the night’s first few surprises: a stirring appearance from Dre, who has collaborated with .Paak numerous times over the years, including on his 2015 album “Compton.” .Paak played hype man to Dre for “Still D.R.E.,” with Dre taking a few moments to address the crowd and the historic night.

“I want to say this is a magical moment for me,” said Dre. “I got so much love for you guys and this summer will be the mark of 40 years that I’ve been in this business. And I appreciate all the love that you guys have been giving me, and the reason that we’re here, I appreciate all the first responders and firemen that put their lives on the line and I appreciate all that love. It’s all about love for me to night. But guess what else I got?”

Thus began “California Love,” a West Coast anthem that brought the three artists together to rep for the city. As the final notes rang out, .Paak thanked his supporting cast of characters as the evening continued on.

O Anderson .Paak é um espetáculo. pic.twitter.com/L3q0waReIZ — NANY RAFAELA (@Rafaelaynan) January 31, 2025

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.