Anderson .Paak's 'K-Pops' draws on an identity rooted in two cultures

By Nivedita Balu

TORONTO (Reuters) - Eight-time Grammy award winner Anderson .Paak hopes he "got it right" with his directorial debut "K-Pops," saying he did his best to reflect the two cultures that make up his identity as the son of a Korean mother and African American father.

"K-Pop," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, is a coming-of-age film that tells the tale of BJ, a washed-up musician played by .Paak who takes a drumming gig on a South Korean reality show.

BJ soon discovers he is the father of one of the contestants on the show, an aspiring musician played by 13-year old Soul Rasheed, .Paak's son in real life.

"I hope we got it right. We did our best making sure both cultures are proud," .Paak said, walking the red carpet with his teenaged co-star on Saturday.

"I think it is a unique story that I got to tell it with my son and with my family. And it's coming from the heart. It's coming from a place of truth."

While helping his on-screen son in his musical career, BJ is tempted to use the teen to help revive his own reawakened quest for stardom. But in the end, he chooses parenthood as his top priority, and the bonds deepen between the long-lost father and son.

.Paak, who is also one half of the musical duo Silk Sonic along with Bruno Mars, said his movie, which was shot on location in South Korea, grew out of YouTube sketches he created with his son during the pandemic.

"It was an awesome experience and I want to do more," .Paak said, referring to their YouTube experiments. "I can't think of any better way to just hang out with my son, get some quality time and bonding."

.Paak co-wrote the screenplay with Khaila Amazan. The film also stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Jonathan "Dumbfoundead" Park, Jee Young Han and Kevin Woo.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Omar Younis in Toronto; Editing by Frank McGurty and David Gregorio)