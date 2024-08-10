Andor Season 2: Two More Rogue One Returns Confirmed

When will Andor, Disney+’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series, release the second half of its two-season run?

That was the question Star Wars fans hoped to get answered when Disney held its annual, days-long D23 event beginning this Friday night. Instead, all we got was the confirmation of two more Rogue One actor encores.

Andor Season 2 wrapped filming in February, and seeing as showrunner Tony Gilroy has said that post-production will take up to a year, that puts it on track for an end-of-2024 or early 2025 premiere.

Andor Season 1 streamed Sept. 21 through Nov. 3, 2022, but the SAG-AFTRA strike slowed down production on the acclaimed sci-fi drama’s second/final season.

What all do we know about Andor Season 2? Well….

What Is Season 2 About?

A prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor in its first season followed the titular Cassian (Rogue One‘s Luna) as his murder of two “corpo” guards led him to meet Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), a key member in the budding Resistance movement. Cassian helped with the heist of an Imperial payroll, but even after escaping, wound up imprisoned.

Following a jailbreak, Cass made his way home to Ferrix in time for his mother’s funeral, and managed to elude capture by the many factions hunting him. As the season came to a close, he joined Luthen aboard his Fondor craft, ready to assist the Resistance further.

Season 1 opened up five years prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and spanned one year. Season 2 will span the remaining four years leading up to Rogue One.

How Many Episodes Is Season 2?

Andor Season 2, like the first season, will run 12 episodes and span the remaining four years leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, reportedly time-jumping after every three episodes.

Who Is Returning?

In addition to Luna and Skarsgård, the confirmed (or at least assumed) Andor Season 2 cast includes Genevieve O’Reilly (as Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Dedra) and Kyle Soller (Syril) — and possibly also Forest Whitaker (as Saw Gerrera) and Adria Arjona (Bix).

Who’s ‘New’ for Season 2?

As part of an interview with The Playlist, Alonso Ruizpalacios — who directed the last three episodes of Andor Season 2 — let slip that he worked on the Star Wars TV series with heavyweight actors like Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker “and Ben Mendelsohn.”

In Rogue One, Mendelsohn played Imperial Director Orson Krennic, an Imperial bigwig who compelled Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) into completing work on the OG Death Star.

Mendelsohn’s encore in Andor was confirmed at D23 on Aug. 9, as was an appearance to be made by the Rogue One droid K-2SO (to be voiced again by Alan Tudyk).

