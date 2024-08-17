Andra Day Would Like to Get Married and Have a ‘Little Girl,’ but May Have Kids on Her Own (Exclusive)

The Oscar-nominated actress and "Rise Up" singer plays a mom of three in the new Netflix movie 'The Deliverance'

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Andra Day on April 9 in Beverly Hills.

Singer and actress Andra Day tells PEOPLE she’s “at peace” with being single — but she hopes to settle down one day and have a family.

“I'm not seeing anybody right now,” she says. “I got out of something that I should not have even been in, so I am just making this space for myself. I feel good about that.”

“At some point [I'd like to] be in love. I'd love to be married and love to have a family and all the things, but I also, I want a little girl. I think she'll just be so cute,” says Day, 39.

The star of the new Netflix movie The Deliverance isn’t afraid to start a family on her own, though. Day — who previously spoke with PEOPLE about possibly freezing her eggs — still thinks about going it alone.

Paras Griffin/Getty Andra Day on March 16 in L.A.

“Especially this year, I was just looking at my health. I'm like, ‘Okay, am I in even good condition or good shape to do that?’ Apparently I am. Which is good. So yeah, I'm still considering it,” she says.

“I think I've just been so career focused, and also self-protecting for such a long time,” the Grammy-winner and "Rise Up" singer continues. “We've been taught to just focus on your work and all of these things. There wasn't as much emphasis on wholistic success and health — yes, in your work and in your finances, but that's not wholistic and healthy. Those are things,” adds Day.

“And I try not to let the mentality of other people [influence me]. I'm a Christian person, so Lord, you know some people in that community, particularly in America, can be incredibly judgmental. You just be like, ‘Come on y'all.’ Today your family structure can look different. Like, hello?!” she says.

Day says she spoke with a woman who didn’t pursue motherhood on her own because she was afraid of what other people thought. “She said, ‘It is my biggest regret.’ She's like, ‘Don't let [that] stop you,’ ” recalls Day. “I'm still looking at it for sure. But it's a big decision.”

Even though she’s not a mom, some strangers think she is.

For The Deliverance, she got her three on-screen kids’ names temporarily tattooed on her left forearm. The allegedly fast-fading ink used on her skin hasn’t faded away quite yet. “They told me, they were like, ‘This will be gone within nine at maximum 13 months.’ But that was in April or May of 2022,” says Day.

Aaron Ricketts/Netflix Anthony B. Jenkins and Andra Day in 'The Deliverance.'

“People literally ask me now, they’re like, ‘Oh, you have three kids?’ I’m like, ‘No, girl. These kids don’t even exist!’ Now I'm a fake mom of fake kids,’” Day quips.

The Deliverance is in theaters now and streaming on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 30.

For more on Andra Day, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.





