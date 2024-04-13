Andre Agassi shares picture of his 'baby' Steffi Graf during heartwarming moment

(Ethan Miller)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have one of the sweetest relationships, and the Wimbledon champion melted hearts on Saturday with a sweet photo of his Olympic champion wife.

During a trip away, Andre shared a photo of his loving wife as she captured her own snap of their surroundings. Steffi wore a light blue shirt and black leggings as she took a photo of the sky as the duo visited the beach together. The couple enjoyed a mixture of cloudy and sunny weather and the sun could be seen creating a beautiful yellow across the clouds as Steffi took her photo.

Andre captured the sweet image of Steffi (Instagram)

Andre only captioned his post with a heart emoji, but in response to a fan he added: "My baby loves her pictures."

Most read

Fans certainly loved the snap, as one enthused: "Thanks for always posting pictures of Steffi! We love her so much!!!! Well you both!! Favorite couple!!" and a second joked: "Photo-Graf-ing the photographer."

Andre and Steffi married in 2001 (JLN Photography/Shutterstock)

The couple often share sweet photos of each other and earlier in the month, Andre shared a stunning image of his wife riding on a skateboard. The photo showed the 22 Grand Slam title holder looking decades younger than her 54 years - and proved just how fit and active she still is.

Speaking to E! about their enduring love story, Andre said: "We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We love even grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."

Steffi looked glam in a recent post (Instagram)

The father-of-two continued: "I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't. But not leaving anything in the tank when you can give it right."

Story continues

Andre and Steffi met after their respective victories at Wimbledon 1992. While Andre has since admitted he always had a soft spot for the German-born athlete, it would be almost a decade before they fell in love.

The couple are also proud parents (Getty Images)

The couple eventually tied the knot in 2001 at their Las Vegas show, with only their mothers witnessing the union. Andre and Steffi have gone on to welcome two children, Jaden and Jaz.

PHOTO: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's rarely-seen son Jaden is his mother's twin

MORE: Brooke Shields discusses failed marriage with very famous ex-husband