Andre Agassi shares rare loved-up photo with wife Steffi Graf - fans react

(Getty Images)

American tennis player Andre Agassi has shared an ultra-rare loved-up photograph with his wife Steffi Graf. Taking to Instagram last week, the eight-time major champion uploaded a joyous image of himself beaming alongside Steffi.

The besotted couple, who tied the knot in 2001, looked totally enamoured as they posed in front of a glittering skyline. In the image, Andre, 53, looked smart in a grey roll-neck top, whilst Steffi, 54, looked chic in a black knitted dress. He captioned the photo: "With love [red love heart] 2024".

The star's friends and family flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Reflecting on their sweet bond, one follower gushed: "The greatest couple in tennis history!" while another wrote: "The cutest couple ever!"

A third chimed in: "Power couple! Happy New Year to you and yours!" while a fourth added: "Love this photo so much. Happy New Year to you both."

Former tennis players Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi attend the Keep Memory Alive foundation's "Power of Love Gala" (Getty Images)

Andre and his wife Steffi are doting parents to a son called Jaden and a daughter called Jaz. But despite the couple's combined racket skills, it seems that their two children aren't showing any signs of following in their parents' footsteps.

During a chat with HELLO! in 2017, Andre told us: "No, not at all… My son's into baseball and my daughter gets into a lot of different things seasonally – dance one year, one part of the year kickboxing. She's really active, but there's no pressure. It's their choice and I'm glad they didn't choose tennis."

He went on to say: "It's a tough world. I want them to have choice and ownership of their choice. I didn't have that. I learnt what I don't want to do in many cases from my father." Elsewhere, Andre spoke about his evolving relationship with tennis. "As far as loving the game, I don't think I ever went overnight into loving the game", he explained.

Andre shares two children with his wife Steffi (Getty Images)

"I learnt to get out of my own way and see the game for what it was and then I slowly had experiences on a tennis court that allowed me to feel grateful, and then that built and built through the latter part of my career. And now it's different. The edge has gone, I respect what it's done, it's also taken a lot, it's been hard on my body. I don't know if it was ever a switch to love. It was a learned appreciation."

Tennis superstars Andre and Steffi wed in a private ceremony back in 2001. "We are so blessed to be married and starting this chapter of our lives," the couple said in a joint statement. "The privacy and intimacy of our ceremony was beautiful and reflective of all we value."

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2001 (Getty Images)

The duo first started dating back in 1999 shortly after Andre scooped the French Open title – a win which at the time, made him the fifth male player in tennis history to capture all four of the Grand Slam titles.