Andre De Grasse falters in 100 at Diamond League Shanghai

Andre De Grasse finished well back of the winner in his first men's 100-metre event of the IAAF Diamond League season on Saturday in Shanghai, China.

In rainy conditions at Shanghai Stadium, Reece Prescod of Great Britain won the event in 10.04 seconds, just edging Chjinese sprinters Su Bingtian (10.05) and Xie Zhenye (10.17).

De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., finished eighth in a time of 10.25, while defending world champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. finished seventh, in 10.20.

"When I saw the rain tonight I thought 'yes'. I train in these conditions all the time in the East Midlands. It suits me," said Prescod who was 0.01 seconds shy of his personal best.

"My expectation going in was I knew I had it in me as long as I executed my race. It is definitely the happiest moment in my time on the Diamond League circuit."

Gatlin put in a disappointing display after struggling to get out of the blocks.

"I got stuck a little in the blocks tonight, and I just had too much ground and distance to make up," Gatlin said.

Canadian results

Sage Watson scored Canada's best result in Shanghai, a third-place finish in the women's 400-metre hurdles. The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., finished the race in 55.23 seconds.

In the men's pole vault, Canada's Shawn Barber finished fifth, clearing a height of 5.61m. France's Renaud Lavillenie took top spot with a mark of 5.81.

Vancouver's Liz Gleadle finished fifth in the women's javelin with a season's-best mark of 61.53m.

Alyx Treasure, of Prince George, B.C., finished sixth in the women's high jump, clearing 1.85m.

Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., was fifth in the men's 800m event, finishing in a season's best 1:45.78.