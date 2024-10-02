Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin Reveal Which “Full House” Characters They Think Were Queer

The 'How Rude, Tanneritos!' hosts definitely don't think their characters were 100% straight

United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin in 'Full House' in 1995

Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin don’t think their Full House characters were 100% straight.

On the latest episode of their rewatch podcast How Rude, Tanneritos!, the longtime costars and close friends took questions from listeners, with one fan asking which Full and Fuller House characters they personally see as queer.

“Steph, for sure,” Sweetin, a long-time LGBTQ+ ally, immediately said of her character.

The actress, 42, noted that in season 4 of Netflix’s Full House reboot Fuller House, her character casually mentions that she had a girlfriend for a time. In a 2018 tweet, costar Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that Sweetin actually adlibbed the line, so her shocked reaction in the scene was her genuine reaction on set.

Michael Yarish/Netflix Jodie Sweetin in 'Fuller House' in 2016

“Steph is definitely — she is somewhere to the right on the Kinsey scale,” Sweetin explained on Tanneritos, referring to the index developed by pioneering sexologist Alfred Kinsey which measures a person’s sexual orientation on a scale of 0 (exclusively heterosexual) to 6 (exclusively homosexual).

Responding to the listener’s suggestion that her character, Kimmy Gibbler, is “queer coded,” Barber, 48, said that “Kimmy does not fit into any boxes. Like, she doesn't want labels or boxes.”

“Kimmy loves the person, doesn't care the package,” Sweetin agreed, adding that Barber’s character might be pansexual.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Andrea Barber in 'Full House' in 1994

As for the rest of the original cast, Barber and Sweetin noted that out actor Blake McIver Ewing, who appeared in several Full House episodes as Michelle Tanner’s classmate Derek and appeared in the series finale of Fuller House, would agree that his character probably grew up to be queer.

“I don't know about anybody else in the main cast, though,” Sweetin said.

“We didn't talk about that in the ’80s, right?” Barber agreed. “Three men living in a home together in San Francisco — you'd think it would come up. But it didn’t.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty The cast of 'Full House' in 1987

Barber noted that Fuller House did feature the show’s first openly queer character: Kimmy’s assistant Casey, played by out transgender actress Miss Benny. In a July 2023 TikTok, the Glamorous star suggested that Bure had lobbied to have Casey removed from the show, which Bure has denied.

Barber and Sweetin also recalled the moment in Fuller House when their characters locked lips. The season 1 episode saw Kimmy’s ex-husband Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) trying to woo her back, with Stephanie stepping in to sing a romantic song for him when he becomes too nervous. Her serenading is so effective, Kimmy plants a passionate kiss on her.

“That was a great moment,” Barber said. “It's so weird because, like, I've known you so long. It was comfortable.”

“I would do it again,” Barber added.

“I would too,” said Sweetin.

