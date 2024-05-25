Andrea Leadsom asked if she could submit no confidence letter in Sunak days before she quit politics

Nick Gutteridge
·2 min read
Dame Andrea, a health minister, reportedly posed the question at a behind-closed-doors meeting of Conservative MPs on Wednesday night
Dame Andrea, a health minister, reportedly posed the question at a behind-closed-doors meeting of Conservative MPs on Wednesday night - Andrew Crowley

A Tory minister asked hours after Rishi Sunak called the election whether she could submit a letter of no confidence in him days before her departure from frontline politics, it has been claimed.

Dame Andrea Leadsom, a health minister, reportedly posed the question at a behind-closed-doors meeting of Conservative MPs on Wednesday night.

She subsequently confirmed in a letter to Mr Sunak on Friday evening that she would not seek re-election, bringing her 14-year parliamentary career to an end.

Dame Andrea did not address her reported issues with the Prime Minister’s decision to call the election in her letter, instead thanking him for having “faith” in her as a health minister since he appointed her to his frontbench.

It came amid rumours that Tory rebels are preparing to launch one final bid to oust the Mr Sunak and stop the snap election.

Sky News reported that Dame Andrea, a former business secretary under Boris Johnson, made the comments at the 1922 Committee.

The backbench committee of MPs met on Wednesday night just after Mr Sunak delivered his speech in Downing Street unveiling the July 4 poll.

Dame Andrea declined to comment, saying that “1922 Committee meetings are private”.

But it will come as a damaging blow to the Prime Minister, whose decision to call the snap election has angered some Conservative MPs.

Steady drumbeat of MPs quitting

The number of Tory MPs standing down in this Parliament has reached 76, surpassing the previous record set in the run-up to Labour’s 1997 landslide.

It has meant that the beginning of the campaign has been dominated by a steady drumbeat of heavyweight Conservatives announcing they are quitting.

At the same time, Tory rebels who tried to oust Mr Sunak earlier in the year have been attempting to draw support among MPs for a fresh effort.

They are billing a last-ditch attempt to remove him as Conservative leader as the only way to stop the election and a mauling at the hands of Labour.

Although the plot is thought likely to fail, it demonstrates how the Prime Minister angered his own backbenchers with his surprise announcement of a snap contest.

Even his own Cabinet was left in the dark over his intentions to go to the public on July 4, despite the fact the Conservatives are 20 points behind in the polls.

