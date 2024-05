Andrea Leadsom confirms she will not stand at general election

Andrea Leadsom will step down at the general election - JULIAN SIMMONDS/JULIAN SIMMONDS

Dame Andrea Leadsom has quit frontline politics as she confirmed she would not be standing at the next general election.

Dame Andrea, a former business secretary and Tory leadership contender, served as the MP for South Northamptonshire since her election in 2010.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated