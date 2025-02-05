Andrea Mitchell Retires MSNBC Anchor Chair After 17 Years amid Flurry of Political Journalism Shake-Ups

Mitchell, 78, previously revealed that she would return to field reporting after the inauguration, though PEOPLE can now confirm her final day at the desk

Andrea Mitchell is retiring her MSNBC anchor chair on Friday, Feb. 7, after nearly 17 years at the desk.

The longtime host of Andrea Mitchell Reports first revealed in October that the daily show planned to end its run after the presidential inauguration, though a specific date for the transition was not announced at the time.

"After sixteen years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: connecting, listening, and reporting in the field, especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home,” Mitchell, 78, said on Oct. 29.

Though she will no longer report daily from the MSNBC desk, Mitchell will remain NBC News' chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent, PEOPLE confirms.

NBCU News Group previously clarified that she will continue to report across all platforms for NBC News and MSNBC, and will be tapped to help with breaking news events and on major political nights.

NBC News Andrea Mitchell interviews Nancy Reagan earlier in her career

Mitchell — who is married to former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan, 98 — has been a mainstay at NBC News for nearly 50 years, covering every presidential election since 1980 and interviewing major political players.

In 2023, Mitchell reflected on her half-century career in broadcast journalism, sharing with PEOPLE the advice she would give herself if she got a do-over in the industry.

"I would tell my younger self to be more self-confident, know my worth, demand equal pay, get more sleep and take more time off to be with my family," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"Former first lady Barbara Bush once told the Wellesley College graduates that at the end of their life, they would never regret not taking one more test or closing one more deal but will regret time not spent with a husband, a child, a friend or a parent."

The shake-up at MSNBC comes on the heels of several other high-profile departures in the political journalism field since the election.

On Dec. 19 Fox News' Neil Cavuto, a longtime Trump critic, announced that he would be leaving the network after 28 years; on Jan. 28, Jim Acosta revealed that he was leaving CNN after 18 years; on Jan. 31, Chuck Todd shared that he was departing NBC News nearly a year and a half after being replaced on Meet the Press.



