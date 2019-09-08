Andreescu hoists trophy in New York after U.S. Open triumph

VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. OPEN WINNER BIANCA ANDREESCU POSING WITH HER TROPHY AT TOP OF THE ROCK IN NEW YORK. ANDREESCU TALKING ABOUT HER VICTORY.

SHOWS: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (SEPTEMBER 8, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. U.S. OPEN WINNER BIANCA ANDREESCU HOLDING HER TROPHY AND POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BIANCA ANDREESCU, U.S. OPEN WINNER, SAYING:

"I woke up today with the biggest smile on my face. I don't want to take anything for granted, these are the moments you live for and I'm just beyond blessed."

3. VARIOUS OF ANDREESCU HOLDING TROPHY

4. PHOTOGRAPHERS

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BIANCA ANDREESCU, U.S. OPEN WINNER, SAYING:

"It definitely wasn't easy, I mean I'm in the finals against Serena Williams. But I think I'm most proud of how I'm able to get into my zone and I was able to block the crowd too because they were really, really loud yesterday. Because if I didn't do that, I'm sure Serena would have won that second set. So I'm really glad with how I handled everything."

6. ANDREESCU HOLDING TROPHY

STORY: Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu posed with her U.S. Open trophy on Sunday (September 8) after she claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Serena Williams on Saturday.

Standing atop Rockefeller Center at the Top of the Rock observatory, Andreescu basked in the glory of the biggest win of her career.

"I woke up today with the biggest smile on my face. I don't want to take anything for granted, these are the moments you live for and I'm just beyond blessed," said Andreescu.

The moment marked the end of a remarkable run for the 19-year-old Canadian, who a year ago had failed to qualify for the tournament but has gone on to become the sport's brightest young star.

Dropping only two sets in the entire tournament, the tenacious, power-hitting Andreescu barreled through the competition at Flushing Meadows, showing no sign of a slowdown from a blockbuster summer that included wins at Toronto and Indian Wells.

Her surge into the game's elite culminated on Saturday with a 6-3 7-5 victory over 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Williams.

On Saturday Andreescu matched Williams' power throughout the slugfest and kept her composure under intense pressure to fend off a late comeback from the six-times champion.

"It definitely wasn't easy, I mean I'm in the finals against Serena Williams. But I think I'm most proud of how I'm able to get into my zone and I was able to block the crowd too because they were really, really loud yesterday. Because if I didn't do that, I'm sure Serena would have won that second set," said Andreescu.

And the upstart said she is not planning on slowing down any time soon.

Andreescu said she hope her success is an inspiration for other Canadians to pick up a tennis racket.

(Production: Soren Larson)