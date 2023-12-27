Andres December 27, 2023
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island has reopened after being closed through the morning and early afternoon on Boxing Day.DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at 6:15 p.m. Monday, saying that there were rocks on the road for a 10-kilometre stretch between Cathedral Grove Provincial Park and Koen Road. It said Monday evening that debris flow and falling rocks had necessitated the closure.The highway reopened a little over 20 hours later, just after 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to DriveBC.The clos
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday. The national weather agency says elevated ocean water levels mixed with significant waves are expected in the late morning in Greater Victoria until the early afternoon. It says large waves, storm surge, and seasonably high tides may produce the high water levels, and coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially
“They seem to have found a new hunting ground and it’s no telling how long they might stay at this point.”
They were once thought to be extinct but were rediscovered in 2001.
A storm stretching from Colorado to the Atlantic will continue to drive warmth and rain into southern Ontario but a gradual change is ahead
Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees above seasonal in parts of the Arctic that should be in the midst of a deep freeze
For most of the decades he's been a volunteer firefighter, Walter Scott, chief of the Island and Barrington Passage Volunteer Fire Department, had never seen firefighters asked to help out with water shortages.But that changed in 2016 during an unusually dry summer when the fire department found itself delivering water to dozens of households in southwestern Nova Scotia whose wells had run dry. "We were doing between 20 and 30 trips with water every week," he says. "Doing two nights of water del
Vancouver island is in for a turbulent end to Christmas Day as damaging winds are forecasted. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the timings and impacts of the system.
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts. Late next year, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select the site for Canada's deep geological repository, where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of rooms connected by cavernous tunnels, as deep below the Earth's surface as the CN Tower is tall — if the
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951. CNN’s Marc Stewart reports.
“Mother and calf will have an opportunity to continue to bond behind the scenes before entering the rhino habitat,” the zoo said
At least two people were dead and more than 120,000 customers in Queensland were without power after severe storms tore through eastern Australia on Monday, officials and authorities said.
Heavy fog has led to travel disruptions and road accidents in the city and other parts of northern India.
Firefighters rescued a truck driver whose tractor trailer’s cab was dangling off the side of an overpass after crashing.
First responders saved a Florida family's Christmas after their car crashed and rolled over Monday.
The first of four dams on the Klamath River was removed in summer 2023, a first step toward restoring a place sacred to local tribes.
Low visibility continues for Southern Ontario into Boxing Day, making for some tricky drives following Christmas. Rain will push in later Tuesday and intensify on Wednesday. Meteorologist Laura Power delves into the details here, at The Weather Network.
Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the storm was named as a warning to people coming home from the Christmas holidays.
From an ice storm in North Dakota that sealed windows shut to blizzard conditions in Colorado causing hundreds of airport delays and cancellations, a winter storm pummeled much of the central United States on Tuesday, the day after Christmas. “The heavy snow conditions in the Plains should be slowly alleviating today, but it’ll be very slow," said Weather Prediction Center forecaster David Roth.
Cities around the world could see more than 6 feet of flooding by 2100, with several at risk of disappearing. AI flood prediction could save millions.