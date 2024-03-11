Andres Valle weather March 11

CBC

When environmentalist Gina Philie set out to assess whether La Prairie Basin on Montreal's South Shore was due for a cleanup, she found herself tripping over more than just garbage. Hundreds of dead fish and other creatures had washed up on the shore."It was very disgusting because you're literally just walking on different carcasses and you just have to go back to figure out what's going on," said Philie who is also a director with Vigile Verte, a local environmental group.The organization was