Andres Valle weather March 11

So much snow fell in the past 24 hours that history was made for St. John’s International Airport. March 8, 2024 now stands as the snowiest day in history for the weather station, with records going back to 1942.
A late winter storm is set to hit the Maritimes beginning Sunday afternoon.Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for northern New Brunswick, forecasting up to 40 centimetres of snow by Monday afternoon. Residents living in the Acadian Peninsula, in and around Miramichi and in the Bathurst and Chaleur region, can expect easterly gusts up to 70 km/h, but blowing snow is not anticipated.The temperature will be around zero degrees in the area.Environment Canada is urging caution on the
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
A new storm setting course on Atlantic Canada will bring more heavy rain, hefty snowfall amounts and strong wind gusts through the early part of the week, so brace for potential power, travel and localized flooding impacts
Heading down south for a quick getaway soon? Expect an active pattern to wash across Florida at times through the middle of March
Watch out for slippery roads across southern Ontario as temperatures fall to end the weekend
A raw weekend is on tap for southern Ontario as two systems work together to bring rainy and snowy conditions to the region
When environmentalist Gina Philie set out to assess whether La Prairie Basin on Montreal's South Shore was due for a cleanup, she found herself tripping over more than just garbage. Hundreds of dead fish and other creatures had washed up on the shore."It was very disgusting because you're literally just walking on different carcasses and you just have to go back to figure out what's going on," said Philie who is also a director with Vigile Verte, a local environmental group.The organization was
MONTREAL — More than 120,000 Quebecers found themselves without power on Sunday after snow and strong winds buffeted parts of the province. Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for scores of communities over the weekend, with some expected to receive up to 45 centimetres of snow through Monday. By Sunday afternoon, Quebec City and the Charlevoix region received as much as 35 centimetres of the snow, which could be "heavy and wet and at times mixed with rain," threatening to bring down bra
The snow is expected to stop falling by mid-day on Saturday. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)Many facilities remain closed Saturday morning in the wake of a big dump of snow on the Avalon Peninsula.The Metrobus and GoBus are off the roads for the day. The Avalon Mall and City of St. John's facilities will remain closed. As well, NLC Liquor Stores in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South will not open Saturday. Also, Saturday masses at several churches in the St. John's area have been cance
A definite reminder that Canadians aren't out of winter's grip yet, with snow and rain wreaking havoc on the east and west coasts, as well as throughout Quebec. As Heather Yourex-West explains, forecasters warn the risk of avalanche is highest on B.C.'s south coast, while in Quebec, the heavy snow has left many residents in the dark.
Longer days are ahead for most of North America as the clocks “spring forward” on Sunday, marking the beginning of daylight saving time.
A messy winter storm will bring primarily rain to the Maritimes while it will be a very close call for the Avalon whether it'll be another round of snow or impactful rain