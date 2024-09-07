Andrew Garfield Shuts Down Rumors of Joining ‘Spider-Man 4’: ‘People Will Just Say Anything to Get Clicks’

Andrew Garfield is returning to A24 this October with “We Live In Time,” another collaboration with the studio after his 2018 leading role in “Under the Silver Lake.” He reunites with his ‘Boy A’ director John Crowley nearly 20 years later to star in this romantic comedy alongside Florence Pugh. After a meet-cute car accident, the film follows a decades-long romance and Pugh’s character receiving a sobering medical diagnosis.

But of course with anything Garfield, Spider-Man inevitably comes up.

In July, Kevin Feige revealed that “we have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon” for a fourth “Spider-Man” installment. Rumors immediately started swirling online that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may join Tom Holland in the film. Speaking with us at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere for “We Live in Time,” we asked Garfield if he’s involved with the MCU project.

“I mean, like the internet is a big place,” Garfield told IndieWire. “I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid.”

The Oscar-nominated actor wrapped filming Luca Guadagnino’s next project, “After the Hunt,” just last month, starring alongside Julia Roberts, Chloë Sevigny, Ayo Edebiri, and Michael Stuhlbarg. The film is described as an intense dramatic thriller about a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.

“I love Luca,” Garfield told IndieWire. “Me and Luca have been trying to make something together since ‘I Am Love,’ since 15 years ago, 16 years ago. We hadn’t been able to get it going and I’m so, so happy that I got to finally experience his genius on set and it’s brilliant and it’s a powerful film and I’m really, really excited about it. Its subject matter is really tender and and important and I think he’s telling a story that is going to be quite, quite radical and will be challenging for people. You know, Julia Roberts is the lead and obviously full blown legend, and lives up to that title.”

“We Live in Time” premieres October 11 in theaters.

