Andrew Garfield splits from ‘professional witch’ girlfriend Kate Tomas

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Kate Tomas called it quits “months ago,” she has revealed.

The British actor, 41, had first been linked to the “professional witch” back in March, after they were spotted on a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in Malibu, California.

However, Tomas, a self-described “philosopher and spiritual mentor”, confirmed on Instagram that their relationship ended “months ago” when a follower inquired if they were still together.

Taking to Instagram, her followers penned: “[Are you] still dating Andrew Garfield? … Tell him I’m a fan of him, please.”

To which she responded: “We broke up months ago but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”

Fans struggled to identify Tomas after she was first spotted with the two-time Oscar nominee earlier this year.

But it was quickly revealed she is popular on #WitchTok - a witchcraft trend on TikTok - and has built a career offering tarot readings, spiritual mentorship, and consulting services for those in the entertainment industry.

Tomas confirmed her relationship with Garfield has ended (Dr Kate Tomas)

Her biography highlights her as "one of the most highly educated and sought-after magical practitioners in the world.”

She charges £1,500 for a 45-minute reading, which includes "two full days on WhatsApp to unpack it." Following that, she requires a six-month minimum commitment at a rate of £4,000 per month.

On her website, she says “her journey began with offering tarot readings, quickly gaining a global clientele who sought me out in my tiny room above a crystal shop in Glastonbury.”

She says she was later awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy in Theology, becoming “a world expert in Mysticism and Catholic women mystics,” describing her “spiritual lineage is that of the Western Esoteric Tradition.”

Tomas previously shared how frustrated she felt about her own achievements being overlooked because of who she was dating.

She told The Sunday Times: “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man.

“I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

The spiritual mentor, who has been married four times before, also expressed her disdain for the "misogynistic nature of that interest [in my relationship] – criticism of how a woman looks, of what [she] does for work".

Andrew Garfield pictured at the Serpentine Summer Party in June 2023 (Dave Benett)

The Spider-Man star has been previously linked to several stars, including model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022 and his co-star Emma Stone.

He had not publicly discussed his relationship with Tomas, but he did share his thoughts about keeping his private life, private in an interview with Bustle: “I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself.

“For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise, I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess.

“My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”