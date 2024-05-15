Andrew Scott lands role in new erotica series

Andrew Scott has landed a role in new audio series The Queen's Guard.

The new project from erotic audio app Quinn will see the actor play Robb the Protector – and the star has given us a taste of what to expect in a teaser.

In the clip, Scott's character says: "Look at you. Look at how beautifully your body bears the marks of everything you’ve been through. I could worship every one of them.”

Now introducing… Andrew Scott as Robb the Protector.



The Queen’s Guard, a Quinn Original series, hits the Quinn app on May 16, 2024. pic.twitter.com/CSRD9CrJUY — Quinn (@tryquinn_) May 13, 2024

Related: Fleabag's Andrew Scott was "encouraged" to keep his sexuality private

The actor himself then explains at the end of the teaser: “I know a lot of you out there love a bit of fantasy and historical fiction. And I really think you’re gonna fall in love with this story.”

The Queen's Guard is set to be launched on the app tomorrow (May 16).

This isn’t the only audio project Scott has taken on recently, with the star lending his voice talents to an Audible production of George Orwell's 1984 alongside Andrew Garfield, Tom Hardy and Cynthia Erivo.

The Sherlock actor is having quite the year, having recently won acclaim for his starring roles in Netflix series Ripley and movie All of Us Strangers.

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Related: Andrew Scott spoiled The Traitors for Paul Mescal

Addressing comparisons between his villainous characters Tom Ripley and Sherlock's Moriarty last month, Scott explained that they are very different.

"It does feel different [to playing Moriarty]. As Moriarty I felt like I was playing a villain and for some reason I retreat against calling Ripley a villain," the actor told Radio 4's Today programme.

"He's an anti-hero and it's up to me to make the audience know what it's like to be Ripley, not to be a victim of Tom Ripley. We should empathise with him. He is the protagonist in this."

The Queen's Guard will premiere on Quinn on May 16.

You Might Also Like