Andrews back at practice, Brade: 'Dreams can come true'
When it comes to beating the Chiefs in the season opener, the Ravens know they’ll need their biggest stars to turn in big games on one of the biggest stages the NFL offers: its first game of the season. On Friday one of those stars returned to the practice field to gear up to be on the field Thursday in Kansas City. "I’m feeling really good. I’m excited. My body feels good. I can’t wait for this first game and this season," said Mark Andrews.