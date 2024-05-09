Andy Cohen Addresses Rumors He’s ‘Sleeping’ With John Mayer Once And For All

Andy Cohen is clearing the air about his rumored romantic relationship with John Mayer.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Cohen, 55, addressed the speculation that he and the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer, 46, are in a secret relationship.

“Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me,” Cohen said in the story published Wednesday. “But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in. They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not.”

Cohen previously shared that the pair are “so in love” with each other while discussing their friendship on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

“I am in love with John Mayer,” Cohen said during the June 2023 episode. “We are in love with each other.”

The talk show host also previously described his connection with the crooner as an “unlikely friendship” in a 2015 Entertainment Weekly story.

In the article, “The Real Housewives” executive producer gushed about his “euphoric” dance session at a gay nightclub with Mayer during their joint road trip to see the band Grateful Dead perform.

The gossip about the pair’s bond kicked into high gear after Mayer serenaded Cohen in 2018 with his rendition of “It’s My House” by Diana Ross, one of Cohen’s favorite artists, for his 50th birthday.

“Best birthday ever,” Cohen said afterward, planting a kiss on Mayer’s lips.

Mayer doubled down on his love for Cohen in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating his birthday milestone.

“I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe,” the songwriter wrote in the June 2018 post. “See you tonight 🎈 ♥.”

Speaking with CNN in 2018, Cohen admitted he totally understands why fans think they’re a couple.

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen said at the time. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

