Andy Cohen is bringing his Clubhouse (plus a fan fest!) to Miami. Here’s how to go

Cue the table tossing, we’ve got some tea.

Bravo is bringing the 411 to the 305 with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“We’re gonna need a bigger suitcase!” announced Cohen on Instagram Monday with the help of his trusty shark sidekick.

The Clubhouse will land at Ice Palace Studios in Wynwood to tape five shows across two days on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

That’s not all. A fan fest will follow at the same location on Nov. 23 with appearances by tons of Bravolebrities, and we’re not just talking “Real Housewives.”

Talent expected to attend will be from several hit shows like “Below Deck,” “Married to Medicine,” “Southern Charm” and “Summer House.”

The “intimate” experience will include themed activations, panel discussions and serious selfie ops with the all-star reality TV lineup.

Naturally, you’ll see your local RHOM faves, including Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen and more.

“You can’t lose,” says OG Marysol Patton in the promo in her signature cynical way, and we are here for all of it.

WWHL & BRAVO FAN FEST

Where: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave., Miami

When: Nov. 21-23. Stay tuned for the full programming schedule on @bravotv’s social media handles.

How to go: Tickets for both “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” tapings and Bravo Fan Fest Miami go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, from $110. Participants must be at least 18. www.bravofanfest.com.