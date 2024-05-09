Andy Cohen insists he is not having an affair with John Mayer

The late-night host quashed rumours he and the Your Body Is a Wonderland singer are dating. "Let them speculate!" Andy, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me."However, he added that he could understand where the confusion had started as he and John, 45, are often seen sharing physical affection in public. "Because we're so affectionate toward each other, people don't know what box to put that in," he explained. "They assume we're sleeping with each other."