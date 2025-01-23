Andy Cohen On Lisa Vanderpump’s Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: “I Don’t See Her Coming Back”

Andy Cohen addressed rumors that he is trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It’s been almost six years since Vanderpump quit the Bravo reality series and there have been reports Cohen wants her to return to the franchise.

“It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpumo back on The Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Cohen said on Andy Cohen Live. “Let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump, but I don’t know where the rumor came from.”

Cohen continued, “I don’t see her coming back to that show.”

Co-host John Hill noted that the show doesn’t need Vandeprump and added, “She’s got her own thing going on.”

“I don’t even think she has any desire or [the Housewives] have any desire to interact,” Cohen added.

Cohen noted that Vanderpump is “kind of friends” with current cast member Garcelle Beauvais, but the same cannot be said for Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Vanderpump quit RHOBH during filming of Season 9 of the reality series after being accused of lying about the “Puppygate” incident. Richards confronted Vanderpump about allegedly feeding stories to the media about Kemsley’s adopted dog that wound up at a shelter.

Although Vanderpump quit RHOBH, she has remained a Bravo star through Vanderpump Rules, a show she stars in and executive produces. Vanderpump will continue on the show named after her, undergoing a complete reboot.

Vanderpump also stars and produces a reality show on Hulu titled Vanderpump Villa, which follows Vanderpump’s staff as they work, live, and play at a European villa estate.

Listen to Cohen’s response about Vanderpump in the video below.

