Andy Cohen Promises His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is 'Anatomically Correct': 'He's Got It Going on'

The honor comes as 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' celebrates its milestone 15th season

Cindy Ord/Getty Andy Cohen and Andy Cohen's wax figure (left) at Madame Tussauds in New York City

Andy Cohen had Watch What Happens Live viewers seeing double on Thursday, Aug. 15, when he introduced them to a very special guest: his wax figure from Madame Tussauds!

The Bravo host revealed the tribute, which comes as his beloved talk show celebrates its milestone 15th season.

He recalled first visiting Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London in 1988, sharing pictures snapped back then on Instagram as he posed with wax figures of Mr. T and Salvador Dalí.

"Back then I never thought I would be immortalized among the pop culture greats," Cohen, 56, said calling it "an incredible honor."

"I'm pinching myself." he added.

Cohen went on to joke to guest Tamra Judge that the figure is "anatomically correct."

"I think wax Andy is cuter. He's got it going on," he said on the show. "I'm actually a little jealous of wax Andy!"

Asked by Judge if Cohen's two kids — son Benjamin Allen, 5, and daughter Lucy Eve, 2 — had met the figure yet, Cohen said no. "Two of me is too much," he said. "They haven't seen it yet, one of me is [enough]."

Fans can see Cohen's wax figure, along with what Cohen called "an unbelievable recreation" of the WWHL Clubhouse set, at Madame Tussauds in New York City's Times Square.

Cindy Ord/Getty Andy Cohen takes a selfie with his Madame Tussauds wax figure

Many of Cohen's famous friends — like Amy Sedaris, Jerry O'Connell, Bridget Everett, Elizabeth Perkins, Gary Janetti and Marc Jacobs — shared their congratulations on Instagram

"WOW ! Do you have your own wax figure?" John Stamos wrote. "That’s the first time I’ve been jealous of you. OK maybe the second time."

The Real Housewives executive producer also got the support of many of the franchise's stars from past and present, including Heather Dubrow, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Angie Katsanevas, Marysol Patton, Gretchen Rossi, Lea Black, Lynne Curtin, Karent Sierra, Marlo Hampton, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Meredith Marks, Caroline Stanbury and more.



Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday evenings on Bravo.

