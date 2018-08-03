Andy Murray breaks down in tears after gruelling 3am victory

Andy Murray sobbed into a towel after a gruelling three-hour tennis match that had him on the court until 3am.

The tennis star appeared overwhelmed after beating Romania's Marius Copil in his third consecutive three-set match, which sees him reach the Citi Open quarter-finals.

Murray, who won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4), finished the game in front of about 100 spectators after the match started at midnight in Washington.

Retweeting a video of her son in tears, the British player's mother Judy Murray called it "brutal".

Andy Murray, a former number one and three-time grand slam champion, later hit out at the schedule.

"Finishing matches at three in the morning is not good," he said. "It's not good for the players. It's not good for anyone, I don't think, involved in the event. It's not good for fans, TV. Nobody."

Murray, who is currently ranked at 832 and is making a comeback after having hip surgery in January, has played three games over four days - each of which have lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

The 31-year-old is now set to play 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray said he "potentially" could consider not playing his next game.

He said: "I'm giving my view right now as someone who's just come back from a very, very long injury layoff.

"I don't think I should be put in a position like that, when you're expected to come out and perform the next day. I don't think it's reasonable.

"And I'm disappointed with that, because I know that the weather's tricky and I know it is for the scheduling, but it's a very difficult position to be in."

The comments come after play on Thursday was delayed by about three-and-a-half hours because of rain.

The wet weather earlier in the week jumbled the schedule and forced others to play two matches on Thursday.

Speaking about his condition after the Copil match, Murray said: "It doesn't feel great, just now.

"I don't know how you are expected to recover from that. By the time you're done with all your recovery and stuff, it's going to be five thirty, six o'clock in the morning.

"I'd obviously try and sleep as late as I can, but with the way your body clock is and stuff, you know, you might get a few hours' sleep.

"It's not good. And it's basically like playing two matches in a day."

Reflecting on his tearful response to the game's conclusion, the player said it was down to "the emotions coming out at the end of an extremely long day".