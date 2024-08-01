Andy Murray LIVE: Olympics updates and tennis scores as Boulter and Watson in action before Murray and Evans

Andy Murray resumes his Olympics campaign as he writes a remarkable final chapter to his career at Paris 2024 with doubles partner Dan Evans.

Team GB are now in the quarter-finals following two breathtaking victories over Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori and Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. They take on Team USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, looking to create more memories, with victory able to secure a bronze medal match at least.

“It was unbelievably emotional,” said Murray after victory over Gille and Vliegen. “You’re unbelievably happy and then for whatever reason, I don’t know why, but happy tears. I was really emotional at the end of the match, extremely happy, excited that we managed to get through another amazing finish.”

Thursday also sees many other fascinating matches at Roland Garros as Katie Boulter and Heather Watson continue their women’s doubles charge and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in singles action.

Follow live updates from Roland Garros and the latest tennis scores and results:

Andy Murray and Dan Evans: Latest scores and tennis updates

Andy Murray returns to the Olympic tennis courts in his doubles quest with Dan Evans

Murray/Evans face Fritz/Paul at Roland Garros in Paris

They will be fourth on court, around 4pm BST

Murray summons survivor spirit once again to extend Olympics dream with Evans

Olympics tennis order of play and schedule - 1 August

When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics?

12:04 , Luke Baker

Murray and Evans will play on Thursday 1 August at Roland Garros and they will once again play in the final match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

With play starting at 11am BST and one women’s double match and two men’s singles matches scheduled first, Murray and Evans could expect to play at around 4pm BST, although it could be later depending on the previous matches.

Order of play - Court Suzanne-Lenglen

started at 11:00 - Women’s doubles quarter-final: MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE) vs HSIEH / TSAO (TPE)

not before 12:30 - Men’s singles quarter-final: (3) ZVEREV Alexander (GER) vs (11) MUSETTI Lorenzo (ITA)

not before 14:00 - Men’s singles quarter-final: (6) RUUD Casper (NOR) vs (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN)

Men’s doubles quarter-final: (3) FRITZ / PAUL (USA) vs EVANS / MURRAY (GBR)

(Getty Images)

Andy Murray summons survivor spirit once again to extend Olympics dream with Dan Evans

Wednesday 31 July 2024 18:59 , Jack Rathborn

After the yelling and the leaping, the hugging and the sheer disbelief, Andy Murray returned to his seat and acted as if he had found a moment of silence amid the bedlam. Head in his hands, he tried to process the previous minute where his career teetered on the brink and then came roaring back once more, before the tears began. He can’t believe this. Can we? Not a chance. His Olympics show with Dan Evans goes on and the last dance gets another turn. As thrilling as the last time, as fraught with tension, two more match points saved to extend a career by at least two more days.

Because why not? Murray is making up the rules now. When you’ve already saved five match points and seen the end once, you are playing with house money, even if it is potentially the final match of your career.

Murray and Evans summoned the spirit of what they found in that memorable escape in the opening round, first playing as if they had nothing to lose and everything to win, then digging themselves out of trouble again.

Andy Murray summons survivor spirit once again to extend Olympics dream