When is Andy Murray playing at Olympics 2024? Start time today and TV channel for doubles match with Dan Evans

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are two wins away from an Olympic medal as they return to the court for their quarter-final match tonight.

The Team GB pair take on Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the USA for a place in the semi-finals, as Murray looks to take another step towards a fairytale ending to his career.

It has been a remarkable showing at Paris 2024, with Murray and Evans saving seven match points across their two wins so far, both victories almost unbearably tense in going via match tie-breaks.

Fritz and Paul are the third seeds and have not yet dropped a set in Paris.

How to watch Andy Murray at Olympics 2024

Murray & Evans vs Fritz & Paul is scheduled to be the fourth and final match on Court Suzanne Lenglen today on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The start time will depend on the length of the matches earlier in the afternoon, but Murray and Evans will likely take to the court around 6.30pm BST.

That is because Casper Ruud has taken Felix Auger Aliassime to a third and decisive set in the game beforehand.

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK free-to-air on BBC One and on Eurosport.

Live stream: UK viewers can watch online via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Discovery+.

Live blog: You can follow Andy Murray & Dan Evans vs Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul with Standard Sport’s LIVE Paris 2024 blog.