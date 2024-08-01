When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics?

Andy Murray will play for a shot at an Olympics medal in what is the final tournament of his career when he and Dan Evans play in their men’s doubles quarter-final.

Murray and Evans produced another sensational escape act on Tuesday night to keep their Olympics dream alive, saving two match points to defeat the Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen , 6-3 6-7 (8) (11/9), in another thrilling match tiebreak.

In the previous round, Murray and Evans saved five match points in their win against Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel, which extended the 37-year-old’s career. Although Murray and Evans played considerably better in the second round deserved the win.

Now into the quarter-finals, one more win would secure two chances to win a medal at Murray’s final tournament before retirement. Victory in the semi-finals would guarantee either gold or silver and defeat would still result in a chance to win bronze in the play-off.

First, though, they must come through a quarter-final test against the American duo of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. They beat the Dutch team of Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojeo on Wednesday, which gives Murray and Evans an extra day to prepare.

When will Andy Murray’s match be?

Murray and Evans will play on Thursday 1 August at Roland Garros and they will once again play in the final match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

With play starting at 11am BST and one women’s double match and two men’s singles matches scheduled first, Murray and Evans could expect to play at around 7:00pm BST, although it could be later depending on the previous match.

Two matches have so far been completed, with Lorenzo Musetti beating the reigning men’s singles champion Alexander Zverev in straight sets at 3:45pm BST. That match will be followed another men’s singles tie, with Casper Ruud facing Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime, the 13th seed, took the first set against Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist on the clay, at around 5pm BST, but the second set was close and Ruud won a tiebreak to take it into a third.

That will start at around 6:15pm BST, with Murray and Evans following. Follow updates, here.

Order of play - Court Suzanne-Lenglen

starting at 11:00

WD QF MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE) vs HSIEH / TSAO (TPE) - complete, Muchova and Noskova in three sets

MS QF (3) ZVEREV Alexander (GER) vs (11) MUSETTI Lorenzo (ITA) - complete - Musetti won in two sets

MS QF (6) RUUD Casper (NOR) vs (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN) - in progress

MD QF (3) FRITZ / PAUL (USA) vs EVANS / MURRAY (GBR)

What has Murray said of his Olympics campaign?

“We were very lucky in the first match and today we weren’t. The margins are so fine, we need to perform at a really high level in a couple of days’ time to go through.

“And you build confidence by winning matches like that and I think your opponents see that, that you’re coming back when you’re behind and that builds belief.

“But you can’t have that mentality of ‘Oh this is just going to happen now.’ We need to be switched on for the next one and let’s see what happens in a couple of days.”