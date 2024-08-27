Andy Murray’s proposed tennis centre in Dunblane dropped amid spiralling cost and local opposition

Andy Murray acknowledges the crowd after his defeat in the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics - Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Europe

Plans for a multimillion-pound tennis centre near Sir Andy Murray’s hometown that was meant to secure his sporting legacy have been axed.

Judy Murray had spent more than 12 years working on the proposals for a community tennis and sports centre at Park of Keir, near Dunblane.

Billie Jean King, the former tennis player, recently said that the completion of the centre would be the “best legacy” for Sir Andy, who retired after this summer’s Paris Olympics.

A local campaign group, Protect Park of Keir, has opposed other plans to develop the site over the past 35 years.

It said it did not support the Murray legacy project because “there are already 59 tennis courts within a 15-mile radius of Park of Keir, the best-served area of Scotland”.

Judy Murray had spent more than 12 years working on the proposed tennis centre at Park of Keir, near Dunblane - Francois Nel/Getty Images Sport

In an about-turn, the Murray Play Foundation charity released a statement on Monday announcing “with deep regret and sorrow” that the scheme had been scrapped.

Among the factors it cited were “significant increases in construction, material, energy and labour costs, a lengthy and uncertain planning process, and protracted discussions with governing bodies”.

It said Ms Murray had “invested significant time and encountered indifference and opposition for much of that period”.

However, it said that “several factors conspired to leave the project unviable in its current form”.

The Murray family will now “explore alternative options” for projects to secure the legacy of Sir Andy and his brother, Jamie, a seven-time Grand Slam tournament doubles winner.

Jamie and Andy Murray will now 'explore alternative options' for projects to secure their legacy - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

John Swinney, the First Minister, said his Government would help them.

The announcement was a major shock as only last month, the Lawn Tennis Association had pledged more than £5 million towards the £37.5 million cost of the scheme.

The development, on land between Bridge of Allan and Dunblane, was to feature 12 tennis courts and a golf academy.

A four-star hotel, multi-user sports pitch, museum, visitor centre and 19 houses were also planned.

The centre would also recognise the “many achievements” of the Murray family and “their contribution to tennis in Scotland and Britain”, it was said.

Planning permission had been granted in principle for the complex but it has been opposed by some local residents as it will be built on green belt land.

‘Two men who reached the top’

A spokesman for the Murray Play Foundation said: “It is with deep regret and sorrow that we bring this project to an end and, with it, a unique opportunity for a sporting legacy from the careers of two young men from Dunblane who reached the top of their sport and inspired countless people to play the game.

“Judy has been involved in promoting sport and tennis her whole life.

“This not-for-profit project was an opportunity to build a base in Scotland that would have lasted beyond her lifetime and given the next generation greater opportunity to access courts, competition and coaching.

“Over 12 years, Judy has invested significant time and encountered indifference and opposition for much of that period.

“However, she and her team persevered until several factors conspired to leave the project unviable in its current form and we no longer plan to seek a detailed planning consent on the site at Park of Keir.”

He said the foundation would consider alternative schemes that would help in particular “those from disadvantaged backgrounds”.

Back-to-back Olympic gold medallist

Sir Andy, 37, is the only British man to have won a singles Grand Slam tournament in the open era, triumphing at the US Open and twice at Wimbledon, where he was the first home winner in the men’s singles at the All England Club since Fred Perry in 1936.

He also won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and was ranked world number one, above Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Sir Andy chose to end his Wimbledon career this year with a doubles appearance alongside Jamie. The 37-year-old then played the final match of his career when he and Dan Evans were beaten in the quarter-finals of the Olympic men’s doubles in Paris earlier this month.

Jamie, 38, has won seven Grand Slam tournament titles in the doubles and mixed doubles, including two wins at Wimbledon in the latter discipline. Both men were part of the GB team which won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years in 2015.

Jamie and Andy Murray have enjoyed considerable success in tennis's major tournaments, in both singles and doubles - Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Mr Swinney said: “We recognise the enormous contribution the Murray family has made to tennis in Scotland and respect the decision made by the Murray Play Foundation in relation to the Park of Keir development.

“We are committed to working with the Murray family and wider partners in the sector to explore alternative options that will deliver a tangible and fitting legacy to their enormous contribution to sport in Scotland and across the world.”