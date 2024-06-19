Andy Murray's wife Kim makes rare appearance as tennis star reaches incredible milestone

Andy Murray was once again joined by his number one fan - his doting wife Kim. The 37-year-old, who is preparing for Wimbledon and the Summer Olympic Games, is competing in the cinch Championships at The Queen's Club in London, and pulled another win out of the bag on Tuesday.

Following his victory against Alexei Popyrin, Andy rushed over to his long-time love Kim who was cheering him on from the stands. The day was incredibly special as it marked the tennis player's 1,000th match during his 19-year career.

Andy Murray rushed over to his wife Kim after winning his match against Alexei Popyrin (Getty)

Kim, 36, looked radiant for the game, and as ever, her blow-dry was beautifully set. She rocked a loose-fitted white shirt and a slinky leopard print skirt. The mum-of-four accessorised with a delicate gold necklace and oversized sunglasses.

Despite now being a busy mum-of-four and with the running of their Scotland-based hotel Cromlix, Kim still manages to find the time to cheer on Andy at various tournaments.

"It's great he is still so focussed," his wife Kim exclusively told HELLO! last summer. "He goes out there wanting to win every single match and we are very proud of him."

Andy will no doubt be relishing being back in London, spending more time with his loved ones. The couple, who have been married since 2015, are loving parents to four children; Sophia, eight, Edie, six, Teddy, four, and three-year-old Lola.

The day marked Andy's second victory at The Queen's Club since he last won the tournament in 2016.

The mum-of-four cheered on her husband at The Queen's Club (Getty)

The three-time grand slam winner, who is reportedly set to retire either after Wimbledon or the Olympics this summer, said after the match: "I've not got too many wins this year, it's been a difficult season, and I did well to come through in the end.

"Any win you can get is important, that's why we play. With Wimbledon a few weeks away I want to get some matches in my legs and some confidence. It's great to get another win here."

Kim looked radiant on the day (Shutterstock)

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

"I didn't realise, but my mum told me before the match that this was my 1000th match on the Tour," Adny added in his on-court interview. "A lot of matches and a lot of wear and tear in the body and it is not easy but I managed to push through."