Andy Reid, Hawaiian Shirt Champion

This photograph of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid in a Chiefs-themed Hawaiian shirt—his signature—is breathtaking. The man is single-handedly keeping Tommy Bahama in business. Honestly, it just makes us want to burst into song.

Take this little ditty, for instance:

Close your eyes

Have no fear

The monster's gone [Bill Belichick]

He's on the run and your fans are here

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful boy













Or try this one on for size:

He's beauty and he's grace

His plays open up space

He's elegance and taste

He's mister United States

Hold your crown up high!











But, of course, the tune that won't leave the mind while burning this blessed image of Reid into our irises is the one that, if this Big Fit has anything to do with it, will be playing Sunday night.

I've paid my dues

Time after time

I've done my sentence

But committed no crime

And bad mistakes

I've made a few

I've had my share of sand kicked in my face

But I've come through

We are the champions, my friends



















