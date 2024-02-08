Andy Reid Lookalike Joins Kansas Sheriff's Roll Call Ahead of Super Bowl
As the countdown continues to the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office had a special guest.
In a spirited pre-game ritual, deputies were joined for their roll call, by Almost Andy Reid, an uncanny impersonator of the Chiefs’ revered coach.
With deputies sporting vibrant Kansas colors on their faces, a sheriff’s stirring words captured the attention of the team. “Our guys are underdogs in this game. We don’t mind that, we don’t mind being underestimated. We’re a team. Those guys are putting everything on the line for us, we’re gonna put everything on the line for them.” Credit: Johnson County, KS Sheriff’s Office via Storyful