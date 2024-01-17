Andy Roddick on making relationship with wife Brooklyn Decker 'work' amid hectic tournaments

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker attend the 2023 Met Gala (Getty)

US tennis star Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker have given fans a candid insight into the early days of their romance. The couple, who met in 2007, got engaged after a year-long relationship, and have since been happily married for nearly 15 years.

With Andy touring the world, taking part in the biggest tennis tournaments, and Brooklyn's demanding modelling schedule, the pair were forced to spend long periods of time away from each other.

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker have been married since 2009 (Getty)

During a chat with GQ Sports last summer, Andy recalled: "I went from, 'I don't think I'm gonna get in a serious relationship forever,' and then we were engaged in, like, six months. And then we really got to know each other."

They married in April 2009, and have become parents to two children; Hank, eight, and daughter Stevie, six.

Andy, 41, went on to add: "If we hadn't actually made that commitment, I don't know that we would get through that. I don't know if she'd tell you the full truth cause she knows I don't talk about stuff, but…"

The couple share two young children together (Getty)

Admitting she didn't know whether their relationship would last due to their work pressures and Andy's ego, 36-year-old Brooklyn explained: "It can get in the way of emotional evolution, especially in men, but ego can also be a wonderful thing.

"With our relationship, I think that ego and insecurity about failing - and failing publicly - was very much a motivation to put our heads together and figure this out."

The tennis player, who won the 2003 US Open, confessed he could be "terrible" to be around during tournaments. Brooklyn added: "And Wimbledon was when Andy's nerves and the general tension was at its highest because that was that one that he really wanted."

On being parents to their two children, Andy previously told Us Weekly: "I think with work and kids, I think that we're a really good team. I think we know that we each try to go above and beyond with our household responsibilities and the kids. And so, I don't think we ever question either [person's] effort at all [which] leads to a kind of more of a calming situation."

But when it comes to keeping their romance alive, Andy remarked: "You have to schedule it. We do try to do a good job of saying, 'Hey, next Wednesday we're going to go out and enjoy each other.' Enjoy the silence of no children around, and enjoy not picking stuff up off the floor, unless we do it. So, scheduling matters when you’re this far out and have a couple of kids."