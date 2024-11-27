Andy Zaltzman at Leicester Square Theatre review: the Taskmaster winner delivered topical laughs with a surreal ripple

Call it The Taskmaster Effect. It used to be Live at the Apollo that buffed up comedians' profiles but now the off-the-wall game show boosts box office appeal too. Andy Zaltzman swept to victory in the latest series thanks to his keen brain and eccentric costumes, which might explain tonight's appreciative packed house and the additional date here next May.

The Art Garfunkel-haired wit already had a following though thanks to various other roles, as a cricket statistician, News Quiz host and a podcaster with The Bugle and all of these hustles were in full effect onstage in The Zaltgeist, in which he takes stock of Planet Earth.

It is an ambitious affair from the very start, when he sets out to consider how this millennium is faring compared to others. "Could do better," is his succinct schoolteacherly conclusion. He warms up the crowd with takes on mandatory big issues, from Trump to Musk to the England batting order. His Brexit solution? If the UK can't rejoin the EU, the EU countries should join the UK.

His trademark style is verbose and brimming over with analogies. Topical humour comes with a surreal ripple, whether suggesting that various miscreants be fired into space or imagining Prince Harry trying to work his way up the royal rankings like a regal tennis player.

He is not averse to using props, sharing the stage with an AI Penguin which helps him to answer audience questions, usually with an absurd solution and an abrupt "Problem Solved." Despite clearly being a news junkie he yearns for a time when events were a little slower. Such as 1425 when there were only 6 events. "One news story every two months."

For anyone assuming that Zaltzman is a kneejerk lefty however, he happily skewers the current government too. Never mind a decade of national renewal, he would settle for "an afternoon of mild competence." A snooker analogy about voting polls was taken to such preposterous extremes it reduced most of the people around me to tears of laughter.

The mischief built with nods to satirical godfather Jonathan Swift, from suggestions that we eat vegans to an unlikely hot take on education. Most subjects no longer need to be taught, from maths and history and certainly not Latin, argued this Oxford classics scholar. As for geography, there is a theory that the planet may one day become one entire continent, which will scupper both current lessons and the Ryder Cup.

Anyone expecting an inside track on his Taskmaster triumph might be disappointed. But anyone looking for intelligent, irreverent humour with a mocking edge so sharp you could cut a diamond with it, Zaltzman should be first on the batting order. Howzat for top comedy?

Touring until May 9, 2025. Tickets and information here: andyzaltzman.co.uk