How Angel Athenas Became One of the Strongest Special Olympics Powerlifters in the World

It takes a minute for Geri Athenas to mentally calculate the number of powerlifting medals her daughter, Angel Athenas, has earned in just the past three years.

First, there were the ones from the local Special Olympics competitions. Then, the 2018 New York State Special Olympics Games, where she earned four golds, plus the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, from which she brought home another four golds. Add that to the four golds she earned at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games, of course, and the additional four golds at the 2019 New York State Games.

All told, Angel has about 49 medals to her name, her mother finally determines. And that number is only expected to grow as Huntington, New York-based Athenas, 34, continues to train nearly 20 hours a week with the goal of smashing her personal bests.

“I feel like I'm Hercules,” Athenas tells SELF, of how powerlifting makes her feel. Her accomplishments certainly are Herculean: At the 2019 World Games, hosted in Abu Dhabi in March, the five-foot-tall athlete deadlifted a seriously impressive 254 pounds, bench pressed 138, and squatted 182. She’s also broken female powerlifting records for New York State.

As this powerlifting powerhouse sets her sights on the next Special Olympics World Games, scheduled for 2023 in Germany, we spoke with her, Geri, and her trainer to learn more about her unlikely ascent to become one of the strongest female Special Olympians in the world, how she trains for high-level competitions, her future goals, and more.

An extremely difficult start

Athenas' rapid rise to world-class Special Olympics powerlifter is even more remarkable when you consider where she started. Athenas faced an exceedingly challenging childhood. Her mother shares that she was born a drug-addicted baby, abused as a child, and in the foster care system for the first eight years of her life. Then, in the early ‘90s, Geri and her late husband saw a video from an adoption agency of a hyper little girl who was missing her two front teeth and felt compelled to help. "Gee, how could we not lead her and do something?” Geri tells SELF. “Because what's her destiny?"

They adopted Athenas, who Geri explains has autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and learning disabilities, welcoming her into their family of four. Though she struggled with basic verbal skills, her natural coordination and athleticism became readily apparent. Geri’s older sons, Jason and Jeff, both teenagers at the time, taught Athenas how to play hockey and ice skate. In high school, she expanded her repertoire to include track and gymnastics.

After graduating high school, Athenas enrolled in a day program with Family Residences and Essential Enterprises (FREE), a New York-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with disabilities, says Geri. Through FREE, she sang with a group of adults with autism for nearly 10 years, and also tap danced and traveled with a troupe. That's all before she discovered an unparalleled passion—and talent—for powerlifting.

How she got into powerlifting

In 2015, as Athenas struggled with behavioral challenges, John Ponce, the residential supervisor at Athenas' group home in Huntington, proposed a solution: Why not take her to the gym and see if she could direct her anger elsewhere? (Ponce is not a certified trainer but had some prior experience with weightlifting and thought it might help her.)

They began tackling workouts together, focusing on weightlifting, and Athenas developed a strong interest in the sport. The next year, she met an all-male team, the Iron Men Special Olympics powerlifters, at the gym. They welcomed her into their group, and she began lifting with them once a week. Then, she started joining them at local Special Olympics meets, and from there, “it just took off,” Ponce, who is still Athenas' coach, tells SELF.

At many of those local competitions, Athenas was the only female powerlifter, explains Geri. But that didn’t seem to intimidate her. “Because of her personality, she was out there, yelling, ‘You're doing great,’” says Geri. “And she was smiling, and talking to everybody.”

After earning gold and breaking records at the 2018 New York State Games, Athenas joined the New York State Special Olympics Team in Seattle for the 2018 Special Olympics Games USA. The national competition marked the first time she’d traveled alone without Geri and her stepfather, and “she really had a terrific time,” says Geri. In addition to greeting essentially everyone in the competition venue (her coaches, says Geri, remarked "My god, there's 5,000 athletes here, and she's met 5,000 athletes"), Athenas won her weight class, adding four gold medals to her growing collection.

