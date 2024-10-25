Angel Reese Is Getting Her Own Signature Shoe with Reebok — and a Contract Extension

"We're excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette,” Reebok’s head of basketball, Jide Osifeso, said

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire/Getty Angel Reese

Her rookie WNBA season may be over, but Chicago Sky star Angel Reese continues to make big moves off the court, as she extends her partnership with Reebok.

Per ESPN, on Thursday, Oct. 24, Reese and Reebok agreed to a multiyear endorsement contract extension — which includes her own signature shoe, set for a 2026 release.

Reebok’s head of basketball Jide Osifeso spoke about the new deal, telling the outlet, “Reebok and Angel are growing together every day and our visions for the future are aligned. We're excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette.”

The Reebok partnership extension now counts Reese among the six active WNBA players with a signature shoe deal — including fellow rookie Caitlin Clark, recent WNBA championship winner Breanna Stewart, league MVP A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Sydney Colson, according to ESPN.

Melanie Fidler/Getty Angel Reese

Related: Angel Reese ‘Filled With Emotions’ After Season-Ending Wrist Injury: ‘What a Year’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reese, who has been very vocal about the low salary of WNBA players, already has an impressive list of brand endorsements so far, which include partnerships with Beats by Dr. Dre, Hershey's Reese's Pieces (aligning with her fan-anointed nickname) and the Khloe Kardashian co-founded Good American.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old basketball star revealed how much she pays in monthly rent for her apartment — and how her annual salary from playing in the WNBA doesn't cover her living expenses — during a recent Instagram Live, which was re-uploaded by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter).

"I just hope y'all know, the WNBA don't pay my bills at all," Reese told her followers. "I don't even think it pays one of my bills, literally."

Related: Angel Reese Says WNBA 'Don't Pay My Bills,' Revealing How Much She Pays in Rent

The Chicago Sky forward then admitted she was unsure of her salary from the WNBA — according to Sportrac, it was $73,439 this season — before calculating whether or not it would cover her rent alone. After doing the math on her $8,000 a month rent, Reese joked, "I'm living beyond my means!"

Even before she was drafted by the league, Reese was one of the top earning NIL athletes alongside now-NBA player Bronny James and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. She also hosts her own podcast, Unapologetically Angel, and creates branded content on her popular Instagram and TikTok accounts.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.