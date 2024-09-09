Angel Reese trolled fans who think she's faking her season-ending wrist injury

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky celebrates her team taking a big lead in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Angel Reese is not here for whatever shenanigans fans are up to regarding her wrist injury.

On Saturday, Angel shared via social media that her rookie season would end early due to a season-ending wrist injury. The news shocked many — including Caitlin Clark, who wished her well — because Angel had just completed a stellar shooting performance against the Sparks, a noteworthy highlight to add to her rookie season. Of course, that led many fans to speculate with really outrageous reasoning about why she was cutting her rookie year short. (We will not amplify any of those takes here, but some of you need to go outside, touch some grass and stop making assumptions that only confirm your biases.)

As you might suspect, the online chatter over Angel's injury got back to her. During an Instagram live session on Sunday, she trolled those who think she's faking her injury, saying, "Would you like me to show you my x-rays, stinky poo?" before making mimicking crying sounds. She quickly followed that up with, "Just because you guys don't have, like, cliques anymore, or I don't have something to say anymore, doesn't mean I'm faking it, booski."

Angel’s response to people saying she’s faking it…this girl got me laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cxhc42vlU3 — scar (@rayneedrop) September 9, 2024

Angel also went to TikTok to answer questions many people have been wondering about, including how her injury happened, her upcoming surgery, and what the next several weeks will look like.

