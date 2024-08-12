Angel Salazar: Scarface Chi Chi actor found dead in bed at friend's house aged 68

Angel Salazar’s representative has confirmed that the actor ‘passed away in his sleep‘ (Getty)

Scarface actor Angel Salazar has died aged 68.

The big screen star, who famously played Al Pacino’s sidekick Chi Chi in the 1983 gangster classic, was staying with a friend in New York when he “passed away in his sleep”.

Mr Salazar’s representative Ann Wingsong confirmed to TMZ that he died on Sunday and that his friend had discovered his lifeless body when checking on him in the morning.

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed, however, Ms Wingsong told the US news outlet that Salazar had been dealing with ongoing heart issues.

Salazar secured the role of Chi Chi early on in his acting career. His character, a gun-toting henchman and loyal follower of mobster Tony Montana (Pacino), saves his boss' life during the famous chainsaw scene in the revered flick.

Angel Salazar pictured with castmates in 1983 movie Scarface (Universal Pictures)

His other acting credits included 1980’s Where the Buffalo Roam, 1982’s A Stranger is Watching, 1984’s The Wild Life, 1985’s Sylvester, 1988’s Punchline and 1993’s Carlito’s Way.

More recently, he appeared in 2022’s The Black Caesar and last year’s The Gilbert Diaries: The Movie.

Outside of acting, Salazar had also forged a career as a comedian, known for the catchphrase “Sheck it out”.

The funnyman appeared on NBC series Last Comic Standing, and his last comedic performance was at Reno’s Silver Legacy resort and casino between August 1 and 4.

He was also active on social media and recently congratulated US gymnast Simone Biles, 27, for her triumph at the Paris Olympics.

Angel Salazar pictured with actors F. Murray Abraham Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Angel Salazar at the release of Scarface’ on Blu-ray in 2011 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

“You Did It Simone, You Come Back BIGGER than Ever…America Is Proud Of You…For You Made America Look Good,” he wrote on Instagram.

Following the news of his passing, a number of Salazar’s friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Among them was recording artist and bandleader Tito Puente, who described him as an “amazing actor and good friend”.

“Rest in peace Angel Salazar ‘chichi’ you were an amazing actor and good friend Hermano. From Scarface to Carlito's Way your characters and comedy will be forever missed,” he penned.

While comedian Adam Hunter hailed Salazar as a “Comedy legend” in his own tribute.