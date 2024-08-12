Angela Bassett, Kelly Ripa, James Cameron and More Honored as Disney Legends at D23

Disney’s splashy Legends ceremony brought a cavalcade of A-listers to Anaheim’s Honda Center on Sunday evening during the conclusion of the Mouse House’s D23 Expo.

Disney’s Legends awards program is a hall of fame for individuals who have had a significant impact on the Disney legacy. Past honorees include Christina Aguilera, Stan Lee, Betty White and Oprah Winfrey.

Angela Bassett was recognized for three decades of work with Disney, including her role in Touchstone’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” narration of National Geographic’s The Flood and the Disney+ docuseries “The Imagineering Story,” and, most recently, her Oscar-nominated performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler remembered being inspired by Bassett’s work as a child as he introduced her. “To see her and what she does is truly a gift,” he said, telling the crowd the way she led his cast following the loss of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. “She’s incredible. She’s been incredible for decades.”

Bassett remarked, “From day one in my pursuit of a career as an actress, I have understood that I am a part of something greater than myself. I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this journey.” She added, “I am forever proud to be your wife, your mother, your sister, and your auntie.”

“Titanic” director James Cameron was also among the honorees, recognized for his work on the “Avatar” film franchise, for which he’s currently in post-production for the third entry, with a planned fourth and fifth in pre-production. He’s also behind several documentaries made in partnership with National Geographic, including the Emmy-winning “Secrets of the Whales” and Emmy-nominated “Secrets of the Elephants.” He also executive produced the OceanXplorers series, due in fall 2024 from National Geographic.

“Titanic” star Kate Winslet appeared via a video message, saying, “Dearest Jim, you continue to aspire to greater heights, that I’m not sure if anyone else but you will ever reach. The power of your imagination continues to inspire us all.” She introduced “Avatar” actor Zoe Saldana, who presented Cameron with his award.

“I thank you for giving me the best gift a director can give an actor: job security. I’m going to be collecting my pension by the time the last ‘Avatar’ movie is in theaters,” Saldana said with a laugh. “Working with you has been a wild ride. Your passion, your dedication and your eye for detail are truly unmatched. But beyond all that, I thank you for making me laugh, for making me cry and for making me blue.”

“As a storyteller who expresses through film, it’s not a solo act. You’re only as good as the artists that you can gather around you,” Cameron said in his speech. “I know that my job every day, when I come in is to empower and encourage the other artists, whether they’re actors, whether they’re design or concept artists, computer animators, to inspire them to bring their best artistic selves every single day. That’s my job.”

Cameron also took a moment to honor producing partner John Landau, who passed away last month. “There’s one person that stands out in my mind right now as I’m standing up here, and that’s my producing partner of 30 years, John Landau. All of us in the ‘Avatar’ family miss him dearly. We make it our goal out to carry on his legacy as the unsung Disney Legend himself.”

The night’s host Ryan Seacrest presented the Disney Legend award to his co-host of many years, Kelly Ripa. “There is no better storyteller than Kelly Ripa,” he said. “She is the best at what she does to make people feel comfortable”

Ripa began her career as an actor on the soap opera “All My Children” and the sitcom “Hope & Faith.” She’s best known for her work on morning television as the co-host of ABC’s “Live,” which she’s appeared on since 2001.

Ripa ribbed her friend Seacrest, “Ryan, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m just so glad we finally found something else for you to host.” She went on to thank her “smoking hot” husband Mark Conseulos with some R-rated jokes, adding, “We met on the set of ‘All My Children’ 30 years ago, and from there, we made our own three children right backstage in Disney labs. I’m kidding! We made them in our dressing rooms. I’m kidding again. I’m kidding again — HR has asked me to remind everyone.”

Bassett, Cameron and Ripa were joined by fellow Disney Legend honorees Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, John Williams, Miley Cyrus, costume designer Colleen Atwood, Disney Parks cast member Martha Blanding, Marvel comic artist Steve Ditko, animator Mark Henn, and imagineer Joe Rohde.

Other highlights from the ceremony included Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Foster’s introduction of Curtis, Cyrus’ love letter to “Hannah Montana” and Ford’s emotional acceptance speech.

