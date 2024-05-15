Angela Bassett mourns death of 9-1-1 crew member

The Oscar-winning actress, 65, and the rest of the cast and crew working on the hit ABC drama were devastated when Priem died following a car accident last Saturday after working a 14-hour shift. The crew member, who worked as a grip on the procedural drama, was 66. Angela, who plays LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash on the show, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, "The studio, 9-1-1, we all extend our deepest condolences to his friends to his family." She added, "It was just a very, very sad moment. We're all rocked by it, certainly."