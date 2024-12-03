Angela Merkel discusses her memoir with Barack Obama

STORY: :: Politics & Prose / St Martin’s Press

Obama interviews Merkel as her memoir,

'Freedom: Memories 1954–2021,' hits the shelves

December 2, 2024

Washington, D.C.

Barack Obama, Former US President

“You operated very courageously in admitting large numbers of particularly Syrian migrants, in the wake of the Syrian War, into Germany. There was a political cost to it. It was not always popular, even within your own party, but you felt as if this was the right thing to do.”

:: Angela Merkel, Former German Chancellor

“I thought at the time, we cannot simply give Sunday speeches saying how much we respect human rights, how much we respect human dignity. And then all these people come who seek sanctuary and we tell them: ‘No. For you we don't have room.’ We don't have this heart. But I also knew that we cannot take every day or every week ten thousands of refugees. I also knew that there were human traffickers sending these people to Europe. So we needed to address this at the root cause.”

Obama: “What lessons you learned about how to both think about Germany, and you have to deal with your legislation, the Bundestag, at the same time as you're also responsible for helping make sure that the EU (European Union) as a whole was able to weather this storm (the 2008 European debt crisis). It was a complicated dance that I would often watch you."

Merkel: “I was such a great champion of market economy. I came from a socialist, a command economy, I had hoped that companies would work responsibly. I had to discover that the banks, with their machinations, brought the world to the brink. And in the end, the states needed to step in to save the situation.”

"So, I did have to find a way forward which would save the Euro, but which would not mean a sort of a 'communitarization' of our debt. And that was very hard to understand because we're a union, a community, but we're not a state. And this difference, I think, made it difficult for outsiders to understand. But in the end, I think at the end of the day, we managed it quite well.”

In the book, Merkel reflects on her 16 years in power, detailing her interactions with leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The memoir arrives as her legacy faces renewed scrutiny amid current global crises.

During her four consecutive terms in office, Merkel steered Germany and Europe through the global financial crisis, the euro zone debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she has since faced criticism for allowing Germany to become ever more dependent on cheap Russian gas and Chinese trade, even following Russia's forcible annexation of Crimea and industry warnings against over-reliance on China.