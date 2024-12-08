Angela Rayner to announce ‘sweeping planning overhaul’ to fast-track new homes

David Lynch, PA Political Correspondent
·2 min read

The Government will deliver a “sweeping overhaul” of council planning committees aimed at “unblocking the clogged-up” system, Angela Rayner is expected to announce.

Reforms proposed by the Deputy Prime Minister would see planning applications which meet local development plan requirements bypass council committees.

This would be aimed at ending delays to new homes, cutting the time and resources spent on individual schemes and providing more certainty to housebuilders.

Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, said: “Building more homes and infrastructure across the country means unblocking the clogged-up planning system that serves as a chokehold on growth.

“The Government will deliver a sweeping overhaul of the creaking local planning committee system.

“Streamlining the approvals process by modernising local planning committees means tackling the chronic uncertainty and damaging delays that act as a drag anchor on building the homes people desperately need.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Government was “tackling the housing crisis we inherited head-on with bold action” as it worked towards building 1.5 million homes over five years.

The housebuilding commitment was one of the six “milestones” the Prime Minister set out in a wide-ranging speech on Thursday, against which the public can measure the Government’s performance.

Under Ms Rayner’s proposals, council officials would have a strengthened role in decision-making about planning while the councillors who sit on the committees will get new mandatory training.

Alongside the reforms, the Government is this week expected to confirm sweeping changes to the National Planning Policy Framework – the document which sets out national priorities for building – following a consultation.

This is expected to see increased housing targets which will be mandatory for the first time, with the aim of reaching the Government’s pledge to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

Ms Rayner said: “Through our Planning and Infrastructure Bill, alongside new National Planning Policy Framework and mandatory housing targets, we are taking decisive steps to accelerate building, get spades in the ground and deliver the change communities need.”

The Conservatives said Labour had set a house-building target that the Office for Budget Responsibility “has already said they can’t achieve — because of their own Budget”.

A Tory spokesman added: “Following the Labour Mayor of London’s lead they will almost certainly fail to meet their house-building commitments.

“These measures are nothing more than a list of empty promises which will do nothing to ensure that Britain has the housing it needs where it needs it.”

Latest Stories

  • Putin Minister Accidentally Hints At Daunting Ukraine War Stat Which Kremlin Has Tried To Keep Secret

    Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."

  • Pete Hegseth Torched For Defiant Comment About Who He Answers To

    Critics were not impressed with the secretary of defense nominee’s remark to reporters.

  • Donald Trump influencing Canadian border security is 'ironic and actually sad,' says MP

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as

  • There’s a rude awakening in store for the DOGE bros

    Once upon a time, a brash outsider entered the Oval Office with a promise to “drain the swamp.” He brought in a posse of businesspeople, led by a leading industrialist, to work like “tireless bloodhounds” to root out inefficiencies in Washington’s vast bureaucracy.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s QAnon Praising

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillips played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising both adherents to and the central figure of the QAnon, which posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power in Washington, DC.

  • Syria’s Assad is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcoholism Allegations

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air on Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Pete Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had suf

  • How a narrowly divided nation could frustrate Trump’s vast ambitions

    Sen. John Kennedy’s folksy patter can be funny, often offensive and occasionally contrived. But the Louisiana Republican on Thursday put his finger on one of President-elect Donald Trump’s greatest challenges.

  • Secret Service Chief Screams at GOP Rep During Hearing on Trump Security

    Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Texas Rep. Pat Fallon had a contentious exchange Thursday during a congressional hearing about Donald Trump’s security detail. Since the July assassination attempt on Trump, that subject has been in the spotlight, with former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigning shortly after the close call. A Senate report released in September detailed “preventable” failures by the agency before the shooting. During a meeting Thursday of the bipartis

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • AOC Battles Lawmaker Twice Her Age to Lead Dems’ Trump Fightback

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is lobbying to lead the fightback against the Trump administration from Capitol Hill. According to her colleagues, the New York congresswoman wants to be the top Democrat on the key House Oversight Committee. But first she must get past another Democratic Party lawmaker who is more than twice her age.

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Russia's 'hybrid attack' on Romanian election could trigger NATO response if proven

    Any evidence that Russia tried to influence an election in a NATO state would expose a form of hybrid attack that is designed to weaken the alliance from within. It is why events in Romania - where a top court has just annulled the result of the first round of voting in a presidential election amid concerns about an interference operation conducted from overseas - will surely be ringing alarm bells across NATO capitals.

  • In Syria, a ruthless dictator is under siege. Will anyone step up to save him?

    Across northern and central Syria this week, families who've been torn apart by more than a decade of civil war have been holding joyous reunions."I didn't believe it, it was very emotional," said Ismail Alabullah, a volunteer with the Syrian NGO the White Helmets, as he described returning to the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2013 and reuniting with his sister."I couldn't believe I was seeing her again," he told CBC News from northern Syria. "I lost my brother, my mother and father ov

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • Modi's BJP says US State Department targeting India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the State Department and "deep state" elements in the U.S. of trying to destabilise India in conjunction with a group of investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's Congress party used articles by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that "singularly focused" on the Adani Group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Modi, the ruling party said on Thursday.

  • Elon Musk Revealed as $20M Donor Behind Bizarre Pro-Trump RBG PAC

    Elon Musk spent over $20 million on a pro-Trump political action committee that used the name and likeness of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to new filings. The entire $20.5 million spent by the ‘RBG PAC’ was donated by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust on Oct. 24, according to new filings from the Federal Elections Commission. The amount is part of the $250 million he spent in total to propel Trump to the 2024 election win. The group used some of the $20.5 million fun

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…