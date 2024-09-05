Angela Rayner criticises pace of taking down unsafe cladding seven years after Grenfell fire
The deputy prime minister has said she is unhappy with how long it is taking to remove unsafe cladding from buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire.
The deputy prime minister has said she is unhappy with how long it is taking to remove unsafe cladding from buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire.
The Thomases have accepted large gifts from Republican mega-donors in recent years, reigniting a conversation about the Supreme Court's code of conduct
OTTAWA — The NDP has pulled out of a confidence and supply agreement with the Liberals. What happens now?
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has privately been sending her support to the First Liberty Institute, an anti-court reform group that opposes a stricter ethics code for the court, according to a new report from ProPublica.First Liberty Institute CEO Kelly Shackelford, who is quoted on the Heritage Foundation’s website as saying “it is truly a privilege to serve on” Project 2025, also gave his thanks to Thomas for her support in a leaked July donor call. “
HALIFAX — As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in his heels and pledges to stay on as Liberal leader despite dwindling public support, some LGBTQ+ activists say he is putting queer and gender diverse people at risk.
Former California Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero announced at the Capitol Wednesday that she's switching parties and will register as a Republican.
Congress is staring down a deadline this month to prevent a government shutdown, as members on both sides of the aisle have made clear a stopgap of some kind will be needed to keep the lights on. Lawmakers have until Sept. 30 to pass legislation to prevent a funding lapse. And while November’s elections could…
U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz, however, noted that the evidence in the case indicated “a disturbing lack of professionalism” among officers working at the protest.
Hard-line conservatives expect Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will embrace their favored tactic by bringing a stopgap bill to the House floor next week that includes a proof-of-citizenship voting bill and would extend government funding into 2025. Such a move would not only grant a win to the House GOP’s conservative wing, but would tee up…
Several civil society organizations, including women's advocates, are calling on the Liberal government to swiftly flesh out firearm legislation passed last year by enacting crucial regulations and directives.In December, Parliament approved a government bill that includes new measures to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers.It also cements restrictions on handguns, increases penalties for firearm trafficking and aims to curb homemade ghost guns.A detailed brief endorsed by various
The Supreme Court has declined to reinstate millions of dollars in federal funding for family planning services that the Biden administration stripped from Oklahoma after officials refused to provide a hotline number for patients to call and receive information on abortion. In an order Tuesday, the court denied Oklahoma’s request for an emergency injunction that…
Far from the “independent judiciary” he proclaims it to be, this extreme and corrupt court is McConnell’s greatest triumph and personal pull toy.
China's consul general in New York left his post as scheduled after completing his posting last month, the State Department said on Wednesday, hours after New York's governor said she asked for his expulsion in the aftermath of an aide's arrest for secretly acting as a Chinese agent. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Consul General Huang Ping "was not expelled." "Our understanding is that the consul general reached the end of a regular scheduled rotation in August, and so rotated out of the position, but was not expelled," Miller said.
Following today's Prime Minister's Questions Sir Keir Starmer made a speech in regard to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Report. Starmer said the Government will “carefully consider” the findings of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to “ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again”.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday joined a spate of cabinet ministers who tendered their resignations after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ruling party signalled a government reshuffle was under way. The news comes as a new air attack killed at least seven in Lviv, a day after more than 50 were killed in Russian strikes on Poltava. Read our liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded. This blog is no longer being updated. For more coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
By the time the court’s October 2024 term begins, we will truly be in a perfect storm that could permanently destroy public confidence in our judicial system and deeply impact our democracy.
MANILA/JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia will deport to the Philippines a fugitive former mayor accused of ties to Chinese criminal syndicates and money-laundering to the tune of more than 100 million pesos ($1.8 million), Jakarta's law minister said on Wednesday. Alice Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, is wanted by the Philippine Senate for refusing to appear before a congressional investigation into the alleged criminal ties. Guo, who says she is a natural-born Philippine citizen, has denied the accusations, calling them "malicious".
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Ukraine's incursion in the Kursk region will fail and wouldn't stop Russian forces from advancing in Donbas. Both Moscow and Kyiv are engaging in massive ground offenses. (Corrects date stamp in video)
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that the child went missing on Sunday, Aug. 25