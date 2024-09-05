Angela Rayner criticises pace of taking down unsafe cladding seven years after Grenfell fire

Reuters

China's consul general in New York left his post as scheduled after completing his posting last month, the State Department said on Wednesday, hours after New York's governor said she asked for his expulsion in the aftermath of an aide's arrest for secretly acting as a Chinese agent. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Consul General Huang Ping "was not expelled." "Our understanding is that the consul general reached the end of a regular scheduled rotation in August, and so rotated out of the position, but was not expelled," Miller said.