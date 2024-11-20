Angela Rayner Dismantles Top Tory's Take On Inflation With 1 Rather Cutting Reminder

Kate Nicholson
·2 min read

Angela Rayner tore into a Tory frontbencher in PMQs when he tried to slam the government over October’s rise in inflation today.

Official figures show inflation crept up from 1.7% to 2.3% in October which is  above the target rate of 2%.

But the deputy prime minister was ready with her comeback when the stand-in for the new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch tried to question the government over it.

Alex Burghart, the shadow chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, began his first PMQs from the despatch box by asking Rayner: “What is the government doing to bring down inflation?”

She quickly replied: “Many people might not know that the honourable member was the minister for growth when under Liz Truss, inflation was 11.1% and growth flatlined. So we’re doing much better than he did!”

Truss was forced out of No.10 after her dramatic mini-Budget sent markets into turmoil and the pound plummeting in value.

But Burghart just replied: “The truth is this government isn’t doing anything to bring down inflation. This government is stoking inflation.

“First we had above inflation pay rises for the unions and then we had a Budget which the OBR said would push up inflation.

“This morning, we had City economists – real economists, Mr Speaker – saying that next year inflation would hit 3%.”

He said this government’s decisions mean higher inflation for working people, in a dig towards Labour’s promises to protect working people in their Budget.

But Rayner replied: “Mr Speaker I’ll ask the honourable gentleman, 11.1% or 3%?”

Burghart claimed the high inflation levels seen under the Tory government all came down to the Ukraine war, which drove up energy prices, and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

“This government is doing it to the British people,” he claimed, declaring that this was “Starmerism”.

But Ranyer said: “It was his government who raised taxes to their highest level in a generation.

“It was his government that crashed the economy, that saw inflation rise to 11.1% and growth flatline.

“It was his government that spent the reserves three times over. I take no lessons from the honourable gentleman!”

Angela Rayner called out Alex Burghart in PMQs.
Angela Rayner called out Alex Burghart in PMQs. ParliamentTV

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump's New ‘Nepotism’ Line Has Critics In Disbelief

    Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Trump Casts TV Doctor Mehmet Oz in New Administration

    Donald Trump announced the shocking addition of talk-show personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to his new administration on Tuesday, handing him the reins to overhaul the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs. “I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said in a statement. “America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”

  • Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks

    Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...

  • GOP No-Shows Help Dems Approve Judicial Nominees Against Trump’s Wishes

    Republicans on Tuesday ripped JD Vance, Marco Rubio and others for their absences from the chamber, which allowed Senate Democrats to ram through key Biden judicial nominees. Vance (R-OH), the vice president-elect, and Rubio (R-FL), Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of State, weren’t the only GOP senators missing, but they were singled out. Asked about the absences of several GOP senators who could have blocked President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees from moving forward, Sen. John Kennedy (R-L

  • Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore

    ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants ‘National Divorce’ From Trump Critics

    Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “​​If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte

  • Barron Trump is a US citizen. Ending birthright citizenship won't change that | Fact check

    The repeal would cover future births and require at least one parent to be a citizen when a child is born. Neither would affect Barron Trump.

  • This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far

    "I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to relea

  • Where do Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema go for their apologies now?

    ANALYSIS: The two most controversial Democrats in Congress saw what was coming a mile off, writes Eric Garcia

  • People Who Voted For Donald Trump And Regret It, Tell Us What You Wish You Knew Before Voting

    I'm here to hear you out.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • Ukraine fires several US-made longer-range missiles into Russia for the first time

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine fired several American-supplied longer-range missiles into Russia, officials said Tuesday, marking the first time Kyiv used the weapons that way in 1,000 days of war.

  • Stephen Colbert Offers Up A Scathing 3-Word Prayer For Donald Trump

    The “Late Show” host didn’t need much time to make his point about the president-elect.

  • Trump’s FCC Pick Threatens to Kill Skydance-Paramount Deal Over CBS

    Incoming Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr threatened on Tuesday to upend Skydance’s planned merger with Paramount Global over CBS' refusal to release the transcript of its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Carr noted to Fox News host Dana Perino how the FCC gave broadcast networks “free access to a valuable public resource, the airwaves” in exchange that “they have to serve the public interest.” He then brought up a conservative watchdog’s complaint to the FCC over

  • Ukraine says Russia's unstoppable hypersonic missiles had another bad night

    Ukraine said it destroyed nearly all the Kinzhal and Zirkon missiles that Russia fired in a massive weekend barrage.

  • Trump joked about a third term in 2028. So can he run again?

    The 22nd amendment bars presidents from a third term in office. Is it enough to stop Trump?

  • Germany will stand up to Russian intimidation, says foreign minister

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister vowed on Tuesday that her country would not be intimidated by Russia’s new nuclear deterrent policy, saying the mistakes of the past would not be repeated.

  • Russia Has a Disturbing History of Deadly Falls

    One of the greatest Russian ballet dancers of his generation plunged to a tragic death from the fifth floor of his apartment building in St. Petersburg on Saturday. He was 39 years old. Vladimir Shklyarov’s fatal fall has inevitably prompted an online surge of renewed interest in ‘Russian Sudden Death Syndrome,’ referring to an uncanny propensity among Kremlin critics and Russian criminal elements for meeting untimely deaths under suspicious or otherwise bizarre circumstances–very often, by fall