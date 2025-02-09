Angela Rayner’s election battle bus at centre of expenses investigation

Angela Rayner and Lizzi Collinge met veterans on the battle bus on June 7 last year - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

A Labour battle bus used at the general election by Angela Rayner is at the centre of a police investigation into alleged overspending.

Lancashire Constabulary is examining whether any laws were broken after Lizzi Collinge did not declare a visit from her party’s deputy leader as part of her election expenses.

Ms Collinge declared she had spent a total of £18,446.96 on her campaign in Morecambe and Lunesdale, which she won from the Tories in July.

But the Mail on Sunday revealed officers were looking into whether costs associated with a visit by Ms Rayner, the now Deputy Prime Minister, should also have been declared.

The limit candidates can spend is just over £20,000. It is a crime to breach spending limits in a local constituency and doing so can result in a prison sentence of up to a year or a fine.

Candidates and their agents are both liable to face these punishments under electoral law.

‘Alleged irregularities’

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We received a complaint in December about alleged irregularities in the campaign in the Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency.

“We are in the process of assessing the information provided to confirm if any criminal offences have taken place.”

Ms Rayner and Ms Collinge met veterans on the battle bus on June 7 last year, over four weeks before the general election.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves with Angela Rayner on Labour’s campaign bus - Labour Party

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on the same day, Ms Rayner can be seen discussing issues including homelessness and mental health among former Armed Forces personnel.

“Things like PTSD and mental health awareness now, we’re making huge progress,” she said. “What we’ve got to do now is match that with resources and support.”

In 2017, the Conservatives were fined £70,000 following an investigation into their election campaign expenses. It is believed to be the largest fine ever handed to a political party.

The inquiry by the Electoral Commission followed allegations that the Tories incorrectly recorded spending on their “battle bus” tour in 2015.

The watchdog said there was a “realistic prospect” that the party gained a “financial advantage” over its opponents.

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party is completely confident that all the relevant declarations have been made with regards to the battle bus by the party in the proper way, in line with the rules.

“Ms Collinge has made all the relevant declarations with regards to her election and unless any evidence can be presented to suggest this is not the case, it would be wrong to suggest otherwise.”