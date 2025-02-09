Angela Rayner’s election battle bus at centre of expenses investigation

Dominic Penna
·2 min read
Angela Rayner and Lizzi Collinge met veterans on the battle bus on June 7 last year
Angela Rayner and Lizzi Collinge met veterans on the battle bus on June 7 last year - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

A Labour battle bus used at the general election by Angela Rayner is at the centre of a police investigation into alleged overspending.

Lancashire Constabulary is examining whether any laws were broken after Lizzi Collinge did not declare a visit from her party’s deputy leader as part of her election expenses.

Ms Collinge declared she had spent a total of £18,446.96 on her campaign in Morecambe and Lunesdale, which she won from the Tories in July.

But the Mail on Sunday revealed officers were looking into whether costs associated with a visit by Ms Rayner, the now Deputy Prime Minister, should also have been declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The limit candidates can spend is just over £20,000. It is a crime to breach spending limits in a local constituency and doing so can result in a prison sentence of up to a year or a fine.

Candidates and their agents are both liable to face these punishments under electoral law.

‘Alleged irregularities’

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We received a complaint in December about alleged irregularities in the campaign in the Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency.

“We are in the process of assessing the information provided to confirm if any criminal offences have taken place.”

Ms Rayner and Ms Collinge met veterans on the battle bus on June 7 last year, over four weeks before the general election.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves with Angela Rayner on Labour's campaign bus
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves with Angela Rayner on Labour’s campaign bus - Labour Party

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on the same day, Ms Rayner can be seen discussing issues including homelessness and mental health among former Armed Forces personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things like PTSD and mental health awareness now, we’re making huge progress,” she said. “What we’ve got to do now is match that with resources and support.”

In 2017, the Conservatives were fined £70,000 following an investigation into their election campaign expenses. It is believed to be the largest fine ever handed to a political party.

The inquiry by the Electoral Commission followed allegations that the Tories incorrectly recorded spending on their “battle bus” tour in 2015.

The watchdog said there was a “realistic prospect” that the party gained a “financial advantage” over its opponents.

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party is completely confident that all the relevant declarations have been made with regards to the battle bus by the party in the proper way, in line with the rules.

“Ms Collinge has made all the relevant declarations with regards to her election and unless any evidence can be presented to suggest this is not the case, it would be wrong to suggest otherwise.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘You Are the Government’: Noem Called Out for Trashing ‘Trust’ in Own Administration

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

  • Kennedy Center Swipes Back at Unprecedented Trump Shakeup

    The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that

  • Trump Supporters Shared How He Could Lose Their Support, And There's One Issue That's Verrrrry Important To Them

    "We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."

  • A Former Prime Minister Has Condemned Donald's Trump's Decision To Axe US International Aid

    "An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".

  • Illinois governor trolls President Trump in video announcing Lake Michigan's new name

    In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.

  • Trump Orders NASA to Purge All Mentions of Women in Leadership On Its Websites

    [Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b

  • Trump says he's firing Kennedy Center board of trustees members and naming himself chairman

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci

  • Could Canada put tolls on Alaska truck travel if trade war reignites?

    When B.C. Premier David Eby ordered U.S. alcohol off of shelves and started diverting critical minerals meant for the United States last weekend, there was one threat he didn't follow through on: making it harder for products destined for Alaska to travel through B.C.But his office says the idea of imposing fines on truck traffic going through the province is still on the table should U.S. President Donald Trump carry out his threat to start putting tariffs on Canadian goods.Eby first floated th

  • Trump Reveals Melania’s Reaction to Musk’s ‘Straight Man’ Love Confession

    Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).

  • Why is Trump punishing South Africa and who are the Afrikaners he wants to give refugee status to?

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.

  • Trump chops away at the government and the fallout is felt in the Virginia governor's race

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Trump administration’s aggressive push to cut government jobs is reverberating in the early stages of this year's race for governor in Virginia.

  • Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada terminated by Governor General

    Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G

  • 'Should I just laugh?': Energy experts question Freeland's pledge to push LNG

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s pitch to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to allies is drawing skeptical reactions from those who say her government neglected the sector over the past decade.

  • Vance Calls for ‘Normalize Indian Hate’ DOGE Guy to Be Hired Back

    JD Vance, whose wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants, advocated Friday for the rehiring of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) engineer who was accused of posting “normalize Indian hate” on X. Vance acknowledged he disagreed with “some” of what 25-year-old Marko Elez had reportedly posted on a burner X account but said he does not think “stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.” “So I say bring him back,” Vance said on X. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of th

  • How a Trans Lawmaker Fired Back After Being Misgendered by a Trump Ally on House Floor

    A President Donald Trump loyalist misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who is a transgender woman, on the House floor. While presiding over the House on Thursday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” Rather than take the bait, however, she opted to eviscerate the Trump administration from a policy standpoint.

  • Steele Says Trump Appointed Rubio Secretary of State Just to ‘Punk the Hell Out of Him’

    A host of MSNBC’s flagship weekend show suggested on Saturday that President Donald Trump picked former Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state as an act of ritual humiliation. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC’s The Weekend, was chatting with Susan Del Percio, a GOP strategist, when the issue came up on Saturday morning’s broadcast. “I’ve always looked at Donald Trump selecting [Rubio] as a way to punk the hell out of him,” Steele said. “Because this is a guy who has a core.

  • Britain navigates rough transatlantic waters as Trump roils the 'special relationship'

    LONDON (AP) — Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in the wake of World War II, politicians have extolled the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain.

  • Trump Megadonor Asks SCOTUS to Eliminate Key Media Protection

    A Donald Trump megadonor is asking the conservative-dominated Supreme Court to gut the media’s ability to assertively cover politicians. Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn, who has donated millions to Trump’s presidential campaigns, is petitioning the court to disavow The New York Times v. Sullivan, a key precedent protecting the press. The landmark 1964 decision raised the standards to sue the press for libel when a false statement is published about a public figure.

  • Bill Maher Rips GOP Rep’s Attempt to Throw Biden Under the Bus

    Real Time host Bill Maher skewered Republican Rep. Byron Donalds over his attempt to defend President Donald Trump’s rapidly mounting slew of unconstitutional orders. In a panel discussion with Maher and Puck journalist Tara Palmeri, Donalds suggested that Trump deserved brownie points for not hiding his intent in comparison to previous administrations. “Donald Trump didn’t hide the ball on this. He was very clear about what he was going to do. The American people voted for him and now he’s doin