Angela Rayner said she was ‘landlady’ of house she claims was her main residence

Angela Rayner is still facing scrutiny over the 2015 sale of her council house - James Manning/PA

Angela Rayner called herself “the landlady” at a property she says was her principal residence, it has been alleged, as police investigate whether she misled officials over where she lived in the 2010s.

According to The Times, residents of Vicarage Road have told Greater Manchester Police that Ms Rayner was involved in a row in 2015 with the family of a local boy who kicked a football through a window of the property.

It is claimed that she demanded £240 for the damage and called herself the “landlady” of the property.

The force has begun interviewing neighbours of the deputy Labour leader’s former home in Stockport as part of its investigation into allegations about where she lived in the 2010s.

Chris Hinett, a resident of the street, told The Times he had approached a vehicle in which Ms Rayner was sitting when she visited in relation to the window incident. Asking her why she had been parked up for a lengthy period of time, he claims she said: “I am the landlady at number 80. My brother lives there and he isn’t strong enough to deal with yous lot.”

Mr Hinnett said he had given a statement to the police, who are thought to be investigating allegations that Ms Rayner supplied incorrect information to the electoral register in the 2010s when she lived between two houses in Stockport.

The location of the properties in Stockport - Ryan Jenkinson / Story Picture Agency/Ryan Jenkinson / Story Picture Agency

Ms Rayner has faced scrutiny about whether she should have paid capital gains tax on the 2015 sale of her council house on Vicarage Road owing to confusion about whether it was her principal residence or whether she was living with her then-husband at a separate address on Lowndes Lane.

The Conservative MP Greg Smith told The Telegraph: “For a story Labour are desperate to play down as a nothing story, it seems to keep growing and growing and growing. What’s next?”

Some legal experts have said she cannot be prosecuted over allegations she gave false information about her main residence because the time limit for such action has passed.

A Labour spokesman said: “Angela has been clear that she will cooperate with any investigation. We do not plan to give a running commentary.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has also backed her.

“We remain completely confident that Angela has complied with the rules at all times and it’s now appropriate to let the police do their work.”