Angela Rayner said she was ‘landlady’ of house she claims was her main residence

Will Hazell
·2 min read
Angela Rayner is still facing scrutiny over the 2015 sale of her council house
Angela Rayner is still facing scrutiny over the 2015 sale of her council house - James Manning/PA

Angela Rayner called herself “the landlady” at a property she says was her principal residence, it has been alleged, as police investigate whether she misled officials over where she lived in the 2010s.

According to The Times, residents of Vicarage Road have told Greater Manchester Police that Ms Rayner was involved in a row in 2015 with the family of a local boy who kicked a football through a window of the property.

It is claimed that she demanded £240 for the damage and called herself the “landlady” of the property.

The force has begun interviewing neighbours of the deputy Labour leader’s former home in Stockport as part of its investigation into allegations about where she lived in the 2010s.

Chris Hinett, a resident of the street, told The Times he had approached a vehicle in which Ms Rayner was sitting when she visited in relation to the window incident. Asking her why she had been parked up for a lengthy period of time, he claims she said: “I am the landlady at number 80. My brother lives there and he isn’t strong enough to deal with yous lot.”

Mr Hinnett said he had given a statement to the police, who are thought to be investigating allegations that Ms Rayner supplied incorrect information to the electoral register in the 2010s when she lived between two houses in Stockport.

The location of the properties in Stockport
The location of the properties in Stockport - Ryan Jenkinson / Story Picture Agency/Ryan Jenkinson / Story Picture Agency

Ms Rayner has faced scrutiny about whether she should have paid capital gains tax on the 2015 sale of her council house on Vicarage Road owing to confusion about whether it was her principal residence or whether she was living with her then-husband at a separate address on Lowndes Lane.

The Conservative MP Greg Smith told The Telegraph: “For a story Labour are desperate to play down as a nothing story, it seems to keep growing and growing and growing. What’s next?”

Some legal experts have said she cannot be prosecuted over allegations she gave false information about her main residence because the time limit for such action has passed.

A Labour spokesman said: “Angela has been clear that she will cooperate with any investigation. We do not plan to give a running commentary.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has also backed her.

“We remain completely confident that Angela has complied with the rules at all times and it’s now appropriate to let the police do their work.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Unison trade union could be dragged into Rayner investigations

    Unison, one of Labour’s biggest backers, could be dragged into investigations into Angela Rayner’s financial affairs after suggestions that police could request official documents containing her address.

  • 'Get Some Gumption': Mike Pence Called Out For Answer On Whom He's Voting For

    "There is just no defense for this," former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh said of the ex-vice president's remarks.

  • Melania Trump says US ‘must unite’

    Melania Trump is making a pitch for unity and says the “safety” of Americans would be her prime concern if her husband, former President Trump, wins his bid to return to the White House. “The safety and well-being of American families remains my top priority,” the former first lady told Fox News Digital in a story published Friday.…

  • Seriously?!? Stephen Colbert Spots 'Unsettling' Poll Where Trump Has A Huge Lead

    The "Late Show" host breaks down one of the strangest polls you'll ever see.

  • GOP operative’s conviction over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign upheld

    A GOP political operative’s conviction over steering illegal Russian contributions to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign was upheld by a federal appeals court on Friday. The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Jesse Benton, a veteran political operative. Benton was convicted in late 2022. He had been charged with helping…

  • Trump’s GOP Critics Come ‘Crawling Back’ In Humiliating Video Clips

    Watch the stunning contrast in how the former president's one-time biggest critics talk about him now as the 2024 election nears.

  • Trump’s Trial Is Already Wreaking Havoc on His Campaign

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWelcome to Trail Mix, your 2024 election sanity guide. See something interesting on the trail? Email me at jake.lahut@thedailybeast.com. To get Trail Mix in your inbox, subscribe here for free.This week, we take an early look at just how much Donald Trump’s Manhattan trial is derailing his campaign. Plus, an exclusive interview with New Jersey Senate candidate Andy Kim and new polling on a win-win issue for President Biden.TRIAL AND ERROR

  • JoCo Sheriff Hayden lied about having warrant to seize old ballots for election probe

    “Sheriff Hayden has run his re-election campaign on election fraud, and to not act when he could finally prove himself correct is very odd,” said Hayden’s Republican primary opponent Doug Bedford.

  • Tom Cotton, Kari Lake show how much Trump, Republicans have normalized violent rhetoric

    Republicans Kari Lake and Sen. Tom Cotton both spouted outrageous violent rhetoric this week, and nobody seems to care. Americans deserve better.

  • Fact Check-Trump's Wisconsin rally speech examined

    Reuters examined 11 statements made by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 2. Joe Biden won the state of Wisconsin in 2020 with 49.4% of the vote over Trump's 48.8%. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take up a case by Trump challenging the election results.

  • What do Americans think about Trump’s hush money trial?

    This week, former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to stand trial on criminal charges. Yahoo News National Correspondent Andrew Romano reveals new insights from a Yahoo News/YouGov poll on what voters think about the charges of ​​falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star and how this trial — and the other three criminal cases against Trump — could affect the 2024 presidential election.

  • Edmundo Gonzalez, Venezuela's low-profile and last-minute opposition candidate

    As time was running out, Venezuela's opposition chose low-profile former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez to run against President Nicolas Maduro in a July election that political analysts said will require Gonzalez to build name recognition among voters. Initially named as a placeholder while the opposition struggled to confirm candidates, Gonzalez' candidacy was finalized on Friday, a day before a Saturday deadline to replace him with someone else. As Venezuela holds a presidential election for the first time since 2018, political analysts said 74-year-old Gonzalez, who was ambassador to Argentina at the turn of the century, will have an arduous path.

  • Trump set to gain national delegates as the only choice for Wyoming Republicans

    Republicans in Wyoming will decide Saturday which presidential candidate will get their state's votes at the GOP national convention this summer — but they will have only one choice. Former President Donald Trump will be the only candidate listed on a presidential preference poll at the state Republican convention in Cheyenne. The poll will decide how all 29 of Wyoming's delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee pledge their first-round votes. Trump clinched the Republican nom

  • Arizona Republican drops reelection effort after accusation he forged signatures

    PHOENIX (AP) — A leader of the conservative group Turning Point Action resigned from the organization Thursday and dropped his bid for reelection to the Arizona House of Representatives after he was accused of forging signatures on his nominating petitions. Republican state Rep. Austin Smith has in the past promoted disproven allegations of election fraud. A complaint filed by a Democratic activist in Smith’s district says several petition sheets contain signatures “that appear to have been writ

  • Modi Urges Strong Government Amid Global Unrest: India Votes

    (Bloomberg) -- Each day, Bloomberg journalists take you across a selection of towns and cities as they gear up for the big vote.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackMagnificent Seven Earnings Arrive With Stocks at Critical MomentXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015Hi, I’m Sudhi Ranjan Sen and I write on defense and foreign policy. India’s electio

  • Trump uses hush money trial to squeeze small donors, court big spenders

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is using his hush money trial to squeeze his loyal army of small donors and personally lobby major backers as he scrambles to reduce a major fundraising disadvantage with Democratic President Joe Biden. His campaign has been firing off daily, dramatically worded fundraising appeals to small donors - who rallied to support him when he was first charged in the case last year - since the trial in New York began with jury selection on Monday. There are early warning signs that Trump's small-donor base may be flagging, suggesting Trump may have to rely more heavily on major donors ahead of the Nov. 5 rematch against Biden.

  • RFK Jr.’s Family, Friends, and Former Colleagues Want Him to Drop Presidential Bid

    The third-party candidate’s former workplace and powerful political family have publicly discredited his candidacy, warning it may lead to a possible Trump victory

  • In pictures: India votes in world's biggest election

    Tens of millions of Indians have voted on the first day of general elections that end in June.

  • Jesse Ventura Laughably Claims He Could Beat Biden, Trump at Presidency

    CNNJesse Ventura, the former governor of Minnesota who was elected on neither the Democratic nor Republican ticket, confidently declared Thursday that, if given ballot access nationally and a spot in the presidential debates, he could actually beat not only Donald Trump but President Joe Biden.On CNN’s Out Front, Ventura, who hasn’t held elected office since 2003, was first asked about Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and whether he would vote for him.“I don’t know yet,”

  • Donald Trump will use his weekend reprieve from the courtroom to campaign in North Carolina

    WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — On a weekend reprieve from the courtroom, former President Donald Trump will campaign Saturday in North Carolina as he juggles legal troubles and his rematch against President Joe Biden. Trump’s evening stop in the coastal city of Wilmington marks his first rally since his criminal hush money trial began this week with jury selection in Manhattan. The occasion offers the former president a fresh chance to amplify claims that his multiple pending indictments are an establi