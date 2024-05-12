Angela Rayner set to be interviewed under caution amid council tax investigation

Angela Rayner has said she will resign if she has committed any criminal wrongdoing - Victoria Jones/PA

Angela Rayner is expected to be interviewed under caution by police in the coming weeks over which of her two homes was her main residence.

Greater Manchester Police are understood to have contacted Labour’s deputy leader to arrange an interview at a date and time to be agreed by both. The interview would almost certainly be conducted at a local police station in Manchester and Ms Rayner would be questioned under caution.

Ms Rayner has previously said that she has been looking forward “to sitting down with the appropriate authorities… and draw a line under this matter”, suggesting that she will attend the interview voluntarily, obviating any need to arrest her and the embarrassment that would cause.

On Sunday, her spokesman declined to comment, pointing out the party has persistently said it would not give a “running commentary” on the investigation that continues to dog the MP.

Greater Manchester Police also declined to comment, explaining the force had “no updates to pass on”.

But it is understood that police have written to Ms Rayner’s constituency office in Ashton-under-Lyne to arrange the interview. The police inquiry had been shut down but was reopened after James Daly, the Conservative MP for Bury North, requested its reopening when further information came to light.

The police inquiry centres around a former council house in Stockport which Ms Rayner had bought under Right to Buy prior to becoming an MP and which she then sold in 2015. She had claimed the house was her main residence, thereby legally avoiding a capital gains tax bill of up to £3,500.

The house in Stockport which Ms Rayner bought under the Right to Buy scheme - Ryan Jenkinson/Story Picture Agency

Police are investigating whether Ms Rayner wrongly declared her permanent address on the electoral roll, which is a criminal offence.

Ms Rayner has said she will resign if she has committed any criminal wrongdoing.

But in a defiant statement issued last month, she said: “I’ve repeatedly said I would welcome the chance to sit down with the appropriate authorities, including the police and HMRC, to set out the facts and draw a line under this matter. I am completely confident I’ve followed the rules at all times.”

She has said she has taken expert legal and tax advice and is confident she has done nothing wrong.

It is possible police and Ms Rayner could agree an interview at a location outside a police station to avoid scrutiny and any adverse connotations that would be drawn as a result.

Sir Tony Blair was interviewed in Downing Street by police investigating the cash-for-honours allegations in 2006 and 2007. Sir Tony was never arrested, with senior officers aware that to do so could have brought down his premiership. No charges were ever brought against him over the scandal that dogged the latter days of his decade-long occupation of Number 10.