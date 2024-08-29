Angelina Jolie Alludes to Brad Pitt Drama While Talking New Film ‘Maria’

Angelina Jolie is opening up about portraying real-life role opera star Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biographical drama, Maria.

Jolie spoke about the role while fielding questions from reporters during a press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

The film explores the end of Callas’ life in 1977 as she lives in Paris, struggling with substance abuse, the loss of her voice, and startling weight loss before her untimely death from a heart attack at 53.

When asked if she thought the role could nab her a second Oscar, Jolie explained that the role for her wasn’t about accolades.

“For me, the bar in this where I would know if I did good enough are the Maria Callas fans and those who love opera, and my fear would be to disappoint them,” she said. “So of course all other things and in my own business if there’s a response to the work, I’m very grateful. But in my heart, to disappoint the people who love her and who she means a lot to, and her legacy, I came to care for her. I didn’t want to do a disservice to this woman.”

The film’s story of a star hounded and stalked by the press draws parallels to Jolie’s A-list life. Although she didn’t go into specifics, Jolie acknowledged that she knows the parallels exist.

“There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume,” Jolie said, according to IndieWire.

Jolie, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, is still in the midst of their contentious split, which has unearthed allegations of abuse and led to Pitt’s estrangement from his children.

Pitt aside, the outlet reports that Jolie told the press she relates most to the singer’s “vulnerability.”

On a lighter note, Jolie, who spent seven months preparing to step into Callas’ shoes, admits she was terrified to sing.

“I remember being so nervous, my sons were there, they had to lock the door to make sure no one else was coming in. I was shaky. Pablo started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala. I was frightened,” Jolie said.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the film would be distributed by streaming giant Netflix.

